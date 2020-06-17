BJP legislator demands probe into Sushant Singh Rajput

BJP legislator Manda Mhatre on Tuesday urged the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to hold a comprehensive probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She said the police should inquire into why Sushant Singh Rajput took such an extreme step and who had provoked the same.

Further, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said the cruelty of the film industry operates on another level and that it killed a talented artist. "After Chhichhore became a hit, Sushant Singh Rajput had signed seven films. In six months, he lost all the films. Why? The cruelty of the film industry works at a different level. This cruelty killed a talented artist. #RIPSushant," he wrote.

Mhatre’s demand for probe and Nirupam targeting the film industry come a day after the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted, ‘’While the post mortem report says actor committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. Mumbai police will probe this angle too.’’ FPJ reported Deshmukh’s announcement.

Mhatre in her letter said the actor had worked hard and created his own identity in the film industry. ‘’ He seems to be the victim of fierce competition in Bollywood. There is a need for an investigation to probe all the possibilities that led to the actor's death,’’ she noted.