BJP-Led Mahayuti Holds 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' Foot March In Dadar, Minister Nitesh Rane Attacks Opposition |

Mumbai: The BJP-led Mahayuti on Monday organised a foot march in Dadar under the slogan 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy', with leaders calling for the protection of the Constitution and national unity while launching fresh criticism of the Congress and the INDIA bloc.

Devendra Fadnavis, Ravindra Chavan Lead Mahayuti Rally In Mumbai

The march was organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan. Fisheries and Ports Minister and Sindhudurg guardian minister Nitesh Rane also participated in the rally.

Addressing the gathering, Rane alleged that the Opposition was attempting to create political instability in the country and questioned its commitment to the Constitution drafted under the guidance of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

'Battle Between Constitution And Sharia,' Claims Nitesh Rane

"This is a battle between the Constitution and Sharia. The INDIA bloc does not accept the Constitution given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders are reading from Pakistan's script and attempting to create anarchy in the country," Rane alleged.

He called upon citizens to unite as Indians against infiltrators and forces allegedly working against the country's interests. Rane said the foot march was intended to convey a message of unity and collective responsibility towards safeguarding the country's constitutional framework and national integrity.

Ramdas Athawale, Sachin Ahir And Other Mahayuti Leaders Attend Dadar March

The march witnessed the participation of several senior leaders from the BJP and its Mahayuti allies. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Sachin Ahir, state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam were among those present.

A large number of Mahayuti legislators, party office-bearers and workers also joined the procession, which was held in Dadar.

The organisers said the march aimed to mobilise public support for democratic values, uphold the dignity of the Constitution and send a message of unity in defence of the country's sovereignty and integrity.

Rane's remarks came amid an ongoing political confrontation between the BJP and the Opposition over allegations concerning the Constitution, electoral processes and the meaning of 'regime change'.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/