e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Single-day rise of 12,885 COVID-19 cases, 461 fatalities push India's infection tally to 3,43,21,025, death toll to 4,59,652Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes everyone a very Happy DiwaliWHO EUL approval opens up Covaxin for worldwide use: ICMR DGRajnath Singh thanks PM Modi as Centre cuts down excise duty on petrol, diesel; says it will have positive impact on economy
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 09:26 AM IST

BJP leader seeks Shiv Sena minister Shankarrao Gadakh's removal for abetting youth's suicide

Sanjay Jog
Shiv Sena minister Shankarrao Gadakh (Third from left) | Twitter/@GadakhShankarao

Shiv Sena minister Shankarrao Gadakh (Third from left) | Twitter/@GadakhShankarao

Advertisement

After slamming the minority affair minister Nawab Malik over his allegations against former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for alleged links with drug peddler, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday levelled serious allegations against the Water Conservation Minister Shankarrao Gadakh in connection with the suicide committed by his personal assistant from one of his organisations.

The BJP has demanded Gadakh’s resignation from the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Gadakh was elected as an independent candidate. The BJP chief spokesman Keshav Upadhye said a 27-year-old Prateek Kale had been working for an organisation linked to Gadakh.

He committed suicide on October 30, before which he made a video clip. ‘’In that video, Prateek Kale took ten names, of which the complaint has been lodged against seven people in the police but in case of three names the police have remained silent. Gadakh and family members allegedly figured in those remaining names. It is a serious matter but the police are trying to suppress the case,’’ he claimed.

Upadhye has demanded Gadakh’s resignation if justice is to be done to the young man. ‘’If Gadakh does not resign, then the Chief Minister should remove him from the cabinet. If the government does not pay attention, we will demand a CBI probe into the incident,’’ he noted. However, Gadakh’s office has issued a strong denial on the allegations levelled by Upadhye.

ALSO READ

Another day, another sher - Nawab Malik posts a couplet saying 'Ye baazu mere azmae hue hain'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 09:26 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal