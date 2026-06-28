BJP Leader Pravin Darekar Defends Namo Cooperative Taxi Scheme, Says It Aims To Improve Drivers' Livelihood |

Mumbai: BJP Group Leader in legislative council and Mumbai Bank Chairman MLA Pravin Darekar on Sunday defended the proposed 'Namo Cooperative Taxi' scheme, stating that the initiative is aimed solely at improving the livelihood of taxi drivers and has no personal or political motive. Addressing a press conference, Darekar clarified that if there were objections to the scheme, he was willing to step back, but questioned who would take responsibility for the financial losses suffered by drivers due to private app-based taxi aggregators.

Responding to allegations surrounding the Devabhau Cooperative Taxi initiative, Darekar said the cooperative would now be named 'Namo Cooperative Taxi', following a suggestion by the Chief Minister. He also said the earlier name could be changed if it invited controversy.

Explaining the background of the Devdatt Cooperative Society, Darekar said it was originally established to work in the transport and tourism sectors and was legally re-registered. However, the society had remained inactive for several years. It was revived with the objective of creating employment opportunities for unemployed youth through the cooperative model.

Darekar said the taxi service would initially deploy around 3,000 taxis across the state, creating employment for nearly 6,000 people, with priority given to Marathi youth. He added that 50 per cent of the employment opportunities would be reserved for women drivers.

Criticising private taxi aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido, Darekar alleged that these companies exploit drivers by charging high commissions. Under the cooperative model, participating drivers would become shareholders of the society and receive a share of its profits, ensuring that the benefits remain with the drivers themselves.

He further clarified that providing vehicle loans is a long-standing policy of Mumbai Bank. Through the cooperative society, drivers would be able to avail loans at lower interest rates. Refuting allegations made against the cooperative, Darekar asserted that elections to the society's board of directors had already been conducted and that documentary evidence was available.

Meanwhile, Darekar also announced that on the occasion of International Cooperative Day on July 4, leaders, activists and cooperative institutions contributing to Maharashtra's cooperative movement would be honoured at a function organised by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Union at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan. The event will be attended by the Chief Minister, Union Minister of State for Cooperation, state ministers and several other dignitaries.

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