BJP leader Mohit Kamboj part of Sameer Wankhede’s private army, alleges Nawab Malik

NCP Chief Spokesman and Minority Affair Minister Nawab Malik led a scathing attack against the BJP leader Mohit Kamboj alleging him as an accused in the Rs 1100 crore bank scam.

Malik’s move to target Kamboj came a day after he alleged that one Sunil Patil, close to NCP leaders, was the mastermind in the cruise drug bust case.

He said Kamboj used to mingle with the Congress leaders in the last government. Still, after the new government came to power, he joined the BJP and contested elections from the Dindoshi assembly. After losing the election, Kamboj was made the president of BJP Yuva Morcha.

He alleged that Kambhoj is part of Sameer Wankhede’s private army, and together they have trapped Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. He questioned whether the central probe agencies had not raided Kamboj’s place despite the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement

Directorate (ED) having details about the Rs 1,100 crore scam. Malik said he would soon release the video clips between Kambhoj and Wankhede during a closed-door meeting in a city hotel. He alleged that Kambhoj owns 12 hotels, and with the help of Wankhede, he forces the nearby hotels to shut so that their hotels grow.

“After this, Wankhede panicked and complained to the police that they were being chased. They were lucky that the nearby CCTV was not working, and we couldn’t get the feed,” said Malik.

Meanwhile, Kamboj claimed that Sunil Patil and Nawab Malik had been friends for the last 20 years. “When Sunil Patil used to do parties in Lalit hotel, Malik also used to go there. Today, Malik has confirmed his relations with him, and it’s a conspiracy set up by NCP along with Sunil Patil,” he said.

Replying to the allegations, Kabhoj said that he had already filed a Rs 100-crore defamation suit against Malik for allegedly making false allegations against him and his family members in connection with the cruise drug bust case.

“Sending legal notice to Mia @nawabmalikncp for calling me kidnapper, extortionistconspirator. It is a criminal defamation part two,” he tweeted.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 09:18 AM IST