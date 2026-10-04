BJP Launches ‘Namo Seva – Ansuni Kahaniyan’ Street Plays To Take PM Modi’s Life Stories Across State |

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan has expressed confidence that the ‘Namo Seva – Ansuni Kahaniyan’ street play initiative will create records, similar to the film ‘Hanuman Ansh’, while taking inspirational stories from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public life to people across the state.

Initiative Launched In Mumbai

The Maharashtra launch of the street play initiative was held at KC College in Mumbai in the presence of Chavan. The programme is part of the BJP’s nationwide ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, organised to mark 25 years of Modi’s public life. Artists and organisers associated with the initiative were felicitated on the occasion.

The street plays aim to highlight Modi’s journey, focusing on his commitment to public service, dedication, patriotism and good governance. Artists from Pimpri-Chinchwad will perform plays depicting inspirational episodes from the Prime Minister’s life in different parts of Maharashtra.

Performances Across State

According to the programme schedule, one major performance will be organised in every district, while at least 10 street play performances will be held in every Assembly constituency by October 15, 2026. The initiative is also expected to provide emerging artists with a platform to spread awareness and communicate social messages through theatre.

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Speaking at the launch, Chavan said Modi’s life offered lessons in service, good governance, dedication and patriotism. He described ‘Namo Seva Gatha’ as a commendable initiative to bring these values to the public through street theatre.

He expressed confidence that the street play would achieve a record-breaking response, drawing a parallel with the success of the film ‘Hanuman Ansh’, made by emerging artists.

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, BJP state general secretary Niranjan Davkhare and MLA Amit Gorkhe were among those present at the launch, along with party office-bearers, workers and citizens.

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