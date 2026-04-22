BJP Launches 7-Day Marathi Coaching Classes For Migrant Rickshaw Drivers In Thane Ahead Of May 1 Deadline | file pic

Thane: Following the state government’s decision to make the Marathi language mandatory for rickshaw and taxi drivers, the initiative has gained significant momentum in Thane. In response to the announcement by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik that Marathi will be compulsory starting May 1, various local programs have been launched to facilitate this transition.

Leading the charge, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thane unit has initiated specialized Marathi coaching classes tailored for migrant rickshaw drivers and hawkers. The program aims to teach basic Marathi speaking, reading, and writing skills within just seven days.

Key Highlights of the Initiative

Lead Organizer: Dinanath Pandey, BJP Thane City Secretary.

Locations: Classes are currently operational in Kopari, Kalwa, and Vartak Nagar.

Curriculum: Intensive 7-day module focusing on fundamental communication and literacy.

Current Enrollment: Approximately 100 participants have already joined the program.

Bridging the Gap Amidst Policy Enforcement

The state government has indicated that legal action may be taken against drivers who lack basic proficiency in Marathi. While this policy initially sparked anxiety among the migrant driver community, these coaching classes have provided a much-needed sense of relief and support.

"It is essential to know the language of the state in which we live. It makes communication easier and paves the way for personal and professional progress," stated Dinanath Pandey during the launch.

The initiative is being viewed as a proactive step to ensure that the workforce can comply with new regulations while improving their integration into the local community. Organizers report a positive response, with many drivers eager to learn the language to secure their livelihoods before the May 1 deadline.

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