'BJP Goons, Not Students, Pelted Stones At Police': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke - VIDEO

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke. |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, reacting on Friday to the stone-pelting incident targeting police personnel during the nationwide movement over the alleged NEET paper leak, claimed that the violence was carried out by BJP "goons" and not by the student protesters.

Dipke blames BJP workers

Speaking to reporters, he said, "The stone-pelting on the police was carried out by BJP goons, and I have been saying this since the very first day. However, the blame is being put on us."

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra: Cockroach Janta Party Founding President Abhijeet Dipke says, "The stone-pelting on the police was carried out by BJP goons, and I have been saying this since the very first day. However, the blame is being put on us. The people who have… pic.twitter.com/0yQLXOSCTw — IANS (@ians_india) July 31, 2026

Defending the protesters who participated in the 37-day-long agitation demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses in the education system, including the paper leak, Dipke said that all the students at Jantar Mantar had been protesting peacefully.

Escalating his attack on the BJP, Dipke said, "We ourselves saw who brought the stones. Who brought the truck loaded with stones that was parked at Jantar Mantar? When we asked the police, they said it was an MCD truck. What was a truck full of stones doing at Jantar Mantar? This was all a BJP plan, and BJP workers carried out the stone-pelting."

Questions police action

Expressing sympathy for the police personnel who were targeted, Dipke asserted, "I feel sorry that the police officers were targeted by the same people who were carrying out these actions. We have sympathy for the police officers who were targeted in such a manner. At the same time, the students who were brutally beaten by police officers—what about their families?"

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra | Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "This was done by BJP goons. I have been saying since day one that the BJP will send its goons to create disruptions. They have done exactly that. I feel sorry that the police… pic.twitter.com/puQrY1efi0 — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2026

Stepping up his attack on the alleged police action across Bihar and Mumbai against those who participated in the nationwide movement, Dipke claimed that the protesters being targeted had no role in the violence in Delhi and were innocent.

Describing the actions initiated by the authorities as a conspiracy to intimidate students from raising their voices against the government, Dipke said that action should instead be taken against those responsible for the violence. "Habitual offenders must be dealt with according to the law. They are using those habitual offenders to target students," he alleged.

Alleges pressure to join BJP

Amid these allegations, reports state that Dipke also claimed that the BJP has been pressuring him to join the party.