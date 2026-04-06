BJP Enters 47th Year On Foundation Day, Maharashtra Chief Ravindra Chavan Credits Workers For Rise To National Force

Maharashtra Chief Ravindra Chavan Credits Workers For Rise To National Force |

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) entered its 47th year, marking its foundation day on April 6, 1980. On the occasion, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan reflected on the party’s journey, underscoring its deep ideological foundations and expansion driven by grassroots workers across the country.

Growth story

Chavan said the party, which began as a small organisation, has grown into a big national force with over 250 million workers. He credited this growth to the dedication and struggles of committed workers who helped build the party from the ground up.

Recalling the ideological origins, Chavan highlighted the vision of leaders like Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who laid the foundation of a nationalist alternative during a time dominated by socialist and communist ideologies. He said their foresight continues to guide party workers.

Maharashtra leaders' contributions

Focusing on Maharashtra, Chavan outlined the contributions of several state leaders. He noted that Uttamrao Patil laid the organisational foundation in 1980, while Gopinath Munde expanded the party’s reach among OBC and backward communities. Leaders like Nitin Gadkari, Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil and Chandrashekhar Bawankule were credited for strengthening both the organisation and governance in the state.

He also pointed out that despite being labelled in its early years as a party of elites, the BJP has, over time, promoted leadership from diverse social backgrounds, including multiple state presidents from the backward community in Maharashtra.

Cadre-based strength

Calling the BJP a cadre-based party, Chavan emphasised that its strength lies in ideologically committed workers rather than just electoral campaigns. He said the party continues to promote the idea that “Indian identity is national identity” while adapting to technological and social changes. The BJP, he added, is increasingly becoming a tech-enabled organisation with real-time connectivity down to the booth level.

Chavan stressed the importance of ensuring that central and state government schemes reach the grassroots. Referring to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he said Maharashtra aims to contribute significantly to India’s goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy.

He further stated that BJP workers must act as a bridge between the government and the people, raising local issues while ensuring implementation of welfare schemes in line with the party’s ‘Antyodaya’ philosophy.

“As a worker who has risen through the ranks, I take pride in leading the state unit. This journey reflects the opportunities the BJP provides to ordinary workers,” Chavan said, expressing confidence that the party’s grassroots network will play a crucial role in realising the vision of a developed India and a developed Maharashtra.

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