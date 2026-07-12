BJP Delegation Visits Kalyan Hospital After Doctor Assault, Seeks Stronger Security For Healthcare Staff |

Kalyan: In the wake of the recent assault on doctors and hospital staff at Shastrinagar Hospital, the issue of security for healthcare workers has once again come under sharp focus. Seeking to reassure the medical fraternity, BJP Kalyan District President Nandu Parab, accompanied by party corporators, visited the hospital to assess the situation, interact with the victims, and press for stronger security arrangements.

Nandu Parab Meets Victims, Discusses Safety Measures

During the visit, Parab met the doctors and hospital employees who were affected by the incident and obtained first-hand details of the assault. He later held discussions with KDMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deepa Shukla regarding measures to enhance the safety of doctors, nurses, and other healthcare personnel across municipal hospitals.

The visit comes days after the attack triggered widespread outrage among the medical community, with doctors demanding stricter security protocols and stronger action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Addressing the media after the inspection, Parab said that violence against doctors and healthcare workers was completely unacceptable and deserved the strongest condemnation.

"Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers dedicate themselves to serving society. Any form of violence against them is intolerable. It is the administration's responsibility to ensure that they can perform their duties in a safe and secure environment," he said.

BJP Assures Support For Better Hospital Security

He assured that discussions had been initiated with the civic administration to strengthen security infrastructure at Shastrinagar Hospital and other healthcare facilities under the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). According to Parab, efforts would be made to ensure that incidents of violence are not repeated and that medical professionals can discharge their responsibilities without fear.

He further stated that the BJP would remain in constant touch with the municipal administration to ensure that citizens continue receiving quality healthcare services while simultaneously safeguarding the interests and safety of doctors and hospital employees.

Party Leaders Stress Need To Protect Medical Professionals

Party representatives also reiterated that respect for medical professionals, patient safety and the delivery of quality healthcare remain among their top priorities. They assured the hospital administration and staff of full support in strengthening security measures wherever required.

Among those present during the visit was Medical Health Officer Dr. Sadiya Pinjari of Shastrinagar Hospital, along with several BJP corporators and local party office-bearers.

The assault at Shastrinagar Hospital has sparked a wider debate over the safety of healthcare workers in government and civic-run hospitals. Medical associations have repeatedly sought stricter enforcement of security measures, including increased deployment of security personnel, surveillance systems and swift legal action against those involved in attacks on doctors.

The BJP delegation's visit is being viewed as an attempt to reassure the medical community while urging the civic administration to implement stronger preventive measures. Hospital authorities are expected to review existing security protocols in consultation with the KDMC administration following the discussions held during the visit.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing concern over violence against healthcare professionals and the urgent need for institutional safeguards to protect frontline medical workers while ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services for the public.

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