BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Urges BMC To Transform Colaba Causeway Into Singapore-Style Hawker Zone With Rental Stalls |

Mumbai: BJP Corporator, Makarand Narwekar has urged the BMC to launch a pilot project transforming Colaba Causeway into a regulated, Singapore-style hawker zone. In a letter addressed to BMC Commissioner, Ashwini Bhide, Narwekar suggested that the civic body should design, own, and rent out uniform street vending stalls to eligible vendors, effectively mirroring Singapore’s highly successful government-managed hawker centre system.

Letter to BMC Commissioner

The demand comes at a time when the BMC has began distributing QR code-based identity cards to street vendors. Narwekar highlighted that the 2014 civic survey identified nearly 99,435 hawkers across Mumbai, representing a massive opportunity for the city to modernise its street culture.

“It’s time we organise hawkers at designated space and restrict illegal, new encroachments. Till date BMC has provided conservancy facilities to hawkers free of cost. Under the proposed policy, BMC would generate a steady stream of rental revenue from existing, surveyed vendors,” said Narwekar.

Hawker Data

In his letter, Narwekar pointed out that through the rental income BMC can fund mandatory high-standard civic services, including rigorous cleanliness drives and regular waste monitoring. “Colaba Causeway needs improved mobility. While BMC is planning many traffic changes this model will further ease movement of pedestrians and revitalise South Mumbai's tourism landscape."

“This concept can compliment Kala Ghoda’s vehicle-free initiative. Colaba can get standardised, aesthetically appealing outdoor eateries to create an iconic food hub similar to Singapore’s world-famous Satay Street," the corporator said.

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