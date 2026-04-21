BJP Corporator Hetal Gala Seeks Night Police Patrolling In Mumbai's Parks Amid Rising Complaints Of Antisocial Elements | representational Image

Mumbai: The BMC Gardens Commitee Chairperson, BJP corporator Hetal Gala demanded to the Mumbai Police Commissioner to increase police patrolling at night in all parks, recreation grounds and playgrounds in Mumbai, in the backdrop of rising complaints of anti-social elements.

Drug use, alcohol abuse, bullying reported

"It is being observed that anti-social elements are increasing in many gardens and playgrounds across the city post evening, and there are complaints of drug use, alcohol abuse, bullying etc, which is creating a sense of insecurity among citizens, especially women, kids and senior citizens. Thus, it is necessary to increase police presence and regular patrols to curb anti-social activities and allow citizens to spend time in parks and gardens without any fear," Gala said in her letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti.

Mumbai has 325 parks, 369 playgrounds, and 480 recreational grounds.

'Mumbai Against Drugs' campaign launched

This comes a day after Mumbai's joint gaurdian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and City BJP chief MLA Ameet Satam announced the launch of "Mumbai Against Drugs” campaign to create a mass movement against drug addiction. The campaign will be launched from May 1 for a period of one year in Mumbai.

"The recent deaths caused by drug overdose in Mumbai are a serious warning that this issue needs paramount attention. The objective of the campaign is to create awareness against drug abuse, especially among the youth, community engagement, and active public participation to combat drug abuse, alongwith police action," Satam said.

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