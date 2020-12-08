BJP corporator held for posting morphed picture of BR Ambedkar on social media

Samta Nagar Police arrested a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator on Monday morning for allegedly morphing a picture of a Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and uploading it on social media. The corporator identified as Surekha Patil has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

According to police sources, Patil, corporator from Ward No. 27, had gone to pay her respects to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on December 6, which is observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas, at the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali (W). During this visit, Patil had clicked pictures with a full size statue of Dr Ambedkar, which she had uploaded on social media like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

The complainant said in his statement that of the four pictures uploaded on social media, there was a morphed picture of Dr Ambedkar, which seemed to be uploaded in a bad taste. "As it was utterly disgusting and disrespectful, I approached Samta Nagar police and lodged a complaint on Sunday," said the complainant.

Acting on the complaint, Patil was booked under relevant sections of the IPC.