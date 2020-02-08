BJP confers Uber driver with ‘Alert Citizen Award’

Uber taxi driver Rohit Gaur, who took his Kurla-bound passenger Bappaditya Sarkar to Santacruz police station after overhearing Sarkar make statements against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) over the phone, was felicitated on Saturday by the Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Early on Thursday, Gaur was driving Sarkar, a poet from Rajasthan who was returning from the Kalaghoda Arts Festival in the city. Sarkar was talking to a friend on his phone about the anti-CAA protests that have erupted across the country.
Gaur was disturbed by what he heard and drove him to Santacruz police station on the pretext of going to an ATM, and asked police to arrest him.
Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha felicitated Gaur with an ‘Alert Citizen Award’, for being an exemplary nationalist citizen.
“What Gaur did needs to be projected as an example. There is a rise of anti-nationalist sentiment in the country and citizens have to stay alert like this to safeguard the nation,” Lodha told The Free Press Journal.
The BJP leader also urged Santacruz Police to help Gaur get back his driving licence, which was revoked by Uber on the day of the incident.
“The Mumbai Police should help him get back his licence. What Gaur did was out of his concern for the security of the nation and the authorities need to understand his sentiment,” he claimed.
Meanwhile, Sarkar is appalled by this move of the BJP.
“The BJP is a party which endorses fascism and the fact they are entertaining such actions clearly states they don’t believe in the constitution of the nation,” he told the FPJ.
Gaur felt that this felicitation is the biggest achievement of his life and he does not regret his action.
