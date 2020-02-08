BJP confers Uber driver with ‘Alert Citizen Award’

The BJP leader also urged Santacruz Police to help Gaur get back his driving licence, which was revoked by Uber on the day of the incident.

“The Mumbai Police should help him get back his licence. What Gaur did was out of his concern for the security of the nation and the authorities need to understand his sentiment,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Sarkar is appalled by this move of the BJP.

“The BJP is a party which endorses fascism and the fact they are entertaining such actions clearly states they don’t believe in the constitution of the nation,” he told the FPJ.

Gaur felt that this felicitation is the biggest achievement of his life and he does not regret his action.