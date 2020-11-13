BJP can continue to dream about MVA govt’s fall: Patil

State Minister of Water Resources and NCP chief Jayant Patil took a dig at former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil and other leaders for issuing new deadlines for the collapse of Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra especially after the Bihar election results. Patil claimed these statements are made to avoid a split in the BJP.

“BJP leaders were counting the days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government after it assumed power in November last year. The government has completed one year in office. However, BJP leaders are still claiming that the government will fall. I am confident that BJP leaders will have to make statements for four years by the time the government will complete its term,’’ said Patil. He claimed that the MVA government is quite strong and stable.

Patil hinted that incoming from BJP in the NCP will gather momentum. He thereby asked BJP to keep its flock together instead of predicting the collapse of the MVA government.

Patil’s comment comes a day after state BJP leaders have indicated that the MVA government will fall soon due to internal contradictions and differences among the ruling partners. State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said the government will not complete the remaining four years in office especially after BJP-JD (U) retained power in Bihar.

Former state chief minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane also predicted that the MVA government’s fall is quite imminent.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat slammed BJP for its repeated statements about the collapse of the MVA government. “It is time for BJP to continue to dream about the fall of the state government,’’ he taunted.