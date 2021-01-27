BJP behind violence during farm laws protest in Delhi: NCP

A day after farmers breached barriers to storm into Delhi, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were engaged in a verbal duel. NCP chief spokesman and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik accused BJP for yesterday’s violence. Meanwhile, BJP legislator Ashish Shelar targeted NCP chief Sharad Pawar, saying that his post on yesterday’s violence was not seen though he is active on social media.

Malik said Pawar had yesterday categorically said that he does not support the violence that took place during the farmers’ protest in Delhi. However, he also noted that the central government should realise why the chaos erupted during the tractor parade. “Has Shelar not listened to what Pawar said?” he asked.

“Why is BJP silent and not disclosing the role of Deep Singh Sidhu, who had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and had allegedly played a key role in yesterday's incident?” Malik asked. He reiterated his claim that BJP was behind yesterday’s violence in Delhi.

However, Shelar said it was unfortunate that the BJP’s opponents in Maharashtra -Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress- are openly supporting the violence in Delhi. “When the investigation by Mumbai and Maharashtra police was questioned, the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena called treason. Then, in yesterday's incident in Delhi, protesters marched on tractors targeting the police. However, there has not been a single word against it,” he noted. “The restraint shown by the Delhi Police and jawans in yesterday's incident was an indication of their utmost patriotism,” he viewed.

“Sharad Pawar is always posting something on Facebook. But he did not post about yesterday's incident in Delhi. His post in support of police and jawans did not appear on Facebook.” he asked.

Shelar, on the other hand, defended the slew of pro-farmers decisions taken, including the initiatives to double their income.