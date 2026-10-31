BJP Announces 'Loktantra Bachao Padayatra' On November 1; CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Among Leaders Expected To Participate

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (R) & Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (L) | File Pic

Thane: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Thane City (District) unit, has announced a grand ‘Loktantra Bachao Padayatra’ (Save Democracy Foot March) to register a strong protest against growing public disruption, lawlessness, and mob-style agitational tactics in society. The foot march will be spearheaded by key leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP Maharashtra State President Ravindra Chavan, Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. Senior state-level leaders along with local Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the district will also join the event.

BJP Says March Aims To Oppose Lawlessness And Protect Democratic Values

The primary objective of the padayatra is to condemn the rising trends of anarchy and mobocracy being carried out under the guise of public demonstrations, which undermine constitutional processes and disrupt civic life. The rally aims to reiterate the commitment to maintaining law and order, protecting democratic values, and supporting constitutionally elected governance against anti-democratic forces.

The march is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 1, 2026, commencing at 9:00 AM from Paramarth Niketan, located near the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters in Panchpakhadi, Thane. The rally will move along a designated route covering Chandanwadi, Almeida Chowk, and Dagdi Shala before concluding at Talao Pali in front of the memorial of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar. Following the march, key political leaders will address the gathering at the culmination site to highlight the significance of preserving public peace and democratic principles.

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