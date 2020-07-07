Bizarre Coronavirus Tales: Mentally-ill man in PPE kit terrorises locals in Vasai-Virar

In a bizarre incident, a mentally-ill man donned a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit, meant for protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and was spotted walking openly on the road in Virar East area on Sunday.

A video of the man roaming freely amid the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic was shot by a local and went viral on social media.

Panic spread among the locals as this mentally-ill man was seen walking around the market without any hesitation wearing a PPE kit, reported Maharashtra Times.

In May, a similar incident was reported at Lokhora area in Guwahati, Assam. People had claimed that the mentally-ill person had collected the PPE kit from a dustbin at Sarusajai Stadium quarantine centre in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Vasai-Virar has recorded 6,756 COVID-19 cases so far. 3,172 are active cases, 3,443 have recovered and the death toll is 141.

In Mumbai, the number of COVID-19 cases spiked by 1,201, taking the total count to 85,326, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 39 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll has risen to 4,935, it said.

A total of 1,269 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the recovered cases to 57,152, the BMC said in a release.

Mumbai now has 23,249 active cases. A total of 762 new suspected cases have been admitted in hospitals.

(With PTI inputs)