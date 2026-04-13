Bishnoi Gang Threatens RTO Official Over Marathi Language Rule For Auto Permits; Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik Vows Strict Action | File Pic

Mumbai: In a concerning development from Mira-Bhayandar, opposition to a state government order mandating knowledge of Marathi for auto-rickshaw permit verification has reportedly escalated, with alleged involvement of the Bishnoi gang. A Regional Transport Office (RTO) official, Prasad Nalawade, received a threatening phone call from an unidentified person claiming gang affiliation, demanding the rollback of the Marathi language requirement. The threat came amid an ongoing verification drive by the local RTO. Following the incident, Nalawade lodged a police complaint, and the process to register a case is currently underway. Authorities fear that the entry of the Bishnoi gang into the Marathi versus non-Marathi dispute could further escalate tensions in the Mira-Bhayander region.

RTO Official Prasad Nalawade Receives Threatening Call

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday said a criminal case will be registered against the Bishnoi gang person for allegedly threatening an RTO officer during an ongoing enforcement drive in the Mira-Bhayandar region of Thane district.

The warning comes amid a state-led campaign to strictly implement the mandatory Marathi language requirement for auto-rickshaw drivers. Sarnaik asserted that the government would not be deterred by threats and that the rule would be enforced rigorously in Mira-Bhayandar before being expanded across Maharashtra.

Nalawade Lodges Police Complaint

The minister had recently issued a directive making it compulsory for drivers to know Marathi in order to obtain or retain auto-rickshaw permits. Over the past 15 days, the Regional Transport Office has been conducting a special verification drive, checking both documents and language proficiency of drivers. Sarnaik made it clear that those unable to speak or understand Marathi could face suspension or cancellation of their licences, questioning how passengers would communicate otherwise.

During the drive, an RTO official reportedly received a threatening phone call on Sunday. The caller allegedly invoked the name of the Bishnoi gang and warned the officer to increase security. Sarnaik downplayed the threat as “minor intimidation,” suggesting it could be an attempt to create fear, possibly by individuals opposing the language rule. However, he confirmed that legal action would follow.

Sarnaik Asserts Government Will Not Be Deterred by Threats

Officials revealed that 1,817 auto-rickshaw licences have been checked so far in Mira-Bhayandar, out of which 111 drivers were found to have no knowledge of Marathi. The verification process is still underway, and a detailed report will be prepared once the campaign concludes. Further action against non-compliant drivers will be decided thereafter.

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The campaign includes scrutiny of residence proof—requiring at least 15 years of stay in Maharashtra—and a practical Marathi language test involving both speaking and writing. At RTO offices, drivers are asked to write passages in Marathi to demonstrate proficiency, in line with Rule 24 of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The rule was made more stringent following amendments in 2019, replacing the earlier requirement of merely submitting a language certificate.

Authorities also flagged irregularities in residence documentation, including multiple applicants using the same address, which had earlier delayed enforcement. Officials believe the new testing mechanism will streamline the process and ensure quicker action.

After Mira-Bhayandar, the state government plans to roll out the enforcement drive across Maharashtra, signalling a stricter push to prioritise Marathi language proficiency in the transport sector.

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