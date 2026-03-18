Birthday Bash For Gangster Outside Adharwadi Jail Lands Three In Custody, Public Parade Follows Arrests

In a dramatic turn of events, a birthday celebration held outside the high-security Adharwadi Jail has landed three youths behind bars, after their attempt to glorify an incarcerated gangster spiraled into a serious law-and-order violation. |

Kalyan: In a dramatic turn of events, a birthday celebration held outside the high-security Adharwadi Jail has landed three youths behind bars, after their attempt to glorify an incarcerated gangster spiraled into a serious law-and-order violation. The incident, which involved bursting firecrackers at the prison’s main gate, allegedly manhandling police personnel, and later a public parade of the accused, has triggered strong action from the Khadakpada Police, drawing widespread attention across the city.

Crackers Burst at Jail Gate to Mark "Satya Bhai's" Birthday

According to police sources, the accused had gathered outside the Adharwadi Central Jail on Sunday to celebrate the birthday of Satish Kamble alias “Satya Bhai,” who has been serving a sentence in connection with a murder case for the past six years. Driven by enthusiasm, the group began bursting crackers right outside the prison premises, creating chaos and raising serious security concerns.

When prison authorities intervened and attempted to disperse the crowd, the youths allegedly engaged in a scuffle with the police before fleeing the spot. In a further act of provocation, the accused reportedly recorded and circulated videos of the fireworks on social media, seemingly to assert dominance and instill fear.

Viral Video Triggers Swift Police Investigation

Taking serious cognizance of the viral video, the police launched a swift investigation under the guidance of DCP Atul Zende. A team led by Senior Police Inspector Amar Waghmode, along with officer Vijay Gaikwad and their staff, analyzed CCTV footage and digital evidence to identify the culprits.

Subsequently, three individuals — Rohit Jagdale, Kshitij Bhagat, and Akash Khadse — were arrested. Notably, Jagdale himself was previously lodged in jail in connection with a murder case and had been released on bail only recently.

In a strong show of action, the police also conducted a public parade of the accused across parts of Kalyan, which has become a major talking point in the city. The move is being seen as a stern warning against such acts of glorifying criminals and disturbing public order.

The accused were produced before a Kalyan court, which remanded them to two days of police custody. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace a fourth accused involved in the incident.

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