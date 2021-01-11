Bird flu outbreak: Test reports confirm birds in Mumbai, Thane, Parbhani, Beed, Dapoli died due to avian influenza

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday evening will chair a meeting to review the situation in Maharashtra arising out of the bird flu outbreak.

Meanwhile, bird flu has been confirmed as the cause of death of around 800 chickens in the last few days at a poultry farm in Maharashtra's Parbhani district. The district administration has now decided to cull birds in Murumba village where these chickens died.

"Three days ago, 800 chickens in Murumba village died due to bird flu. District administration had sent blood samples of dead chickens to National Laboratory. Reports confirm that the chickens died of bird flu," Deepak Mughlikar, District Collector, Parbhani told news agency ANI.