Bird flu outbreak in Maharashtra: Thane civic body sets up control room

Thane: In the wake of bird flu cases at Parbhani in Maharashtra and some other states, the Thane Municipal Corporation has set up a control room for monitoring the situation and appealed to citizens to promptly report any case of bird deaths in the city.

Samples of dead crows from Mumbai, Thane, Dapoli, Parbhani and Beed districts have already been sent to Bhopal- based ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD).

Bird flu cases have so far been confirmed at Prabhani in Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

An official release from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday said a control room, under the supervision of the civic body's veterinary department chief, has been set up to keep an eye on the situation.