Bird flu in Navi Mumbai: Six samples from two poultry farms test positive for avian influenza

At least six samples from two poultry farms in Navi Mumbai tested positive for bird flu. The veterinary official of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) confirmed it. The samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune on January 25 of which the report came on Sunday.

Dr Vaibhaw Zhunzhare, veterinary official, NMMC said that the samples collected from the two poultry forms in Mhape and Ghansoli have been found positive for H5N1. The report received on Saturday evening was shared to the Thane district collector.

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of NMMC, said that report was shared with the district collector as a notification to cull the birds is issued by him only. “All the birds within a radius of one km of the farms are being culled,” said Bangar.

He added that by Sunday evening around 250 birds were already culled from.