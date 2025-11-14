'Bihar Toh Jhaanki Hai, Mumbai Abhi Baaki Hai': Thumping Victory Boosts BJP’s Confidence In Maharashtra Ahead Of Local Body Elections

Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam |

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s emphatic triumph in the Bihar Vidhan Sabhaelections has sent a strong wave of enthusiasm through its Maharashtra cadre, significantly boosting the morale of party leaders and workers. Although political dynamics differ from state to state, the Bihar results have given the BJP across the country — especially in Maharashtra — a renewed sense of momentum as it prepares for the upcoming municipal council, zilla parishad and municipal corporation elections scheduled in three phases in December and January.

Celebrations erupted at the BJP headquarters in Nariman Point, where workers beat dhol-tasha, raised slogans such as " Bihar to Jhanki hai, Mumbai Abhi Baaki hai" and hailed the Bihar verdict as a turning point. According to senior party organisers, the unexpected scale of the NDA victory in Bihar has “energised the statewide machinery” and sharpened the BJP’s focus on local-body polls, which hold major political significance in Maharashtra’s urban and rural governance.

Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam framed the Bihar mandate as a prelude to the upcoming civic contest in Mumbai. “Bihar election is just the trailer; the real picture is the Mumbai Municipal Corporation,” Satam declared while launching the city unit’s campaign. Drawing a parallel with Bihar’s transformation, he argued that sustained development under the NDA had overturned the state’s earlier “BIMARU” tag. Satam criticised the opposition for repeatedly alleging vote theft whenever they lost, stating that the Bihar verdict was “a lesson for those who claim democracy is in danger only when they lose.”

Satam also took aim at the recent claims surrounding a potential rapprochement between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray. He said what truly mattered to Mumbai’s voters was “who delivered development in the last 11 years,” emphasising the redevelopment of BDD chawls, 550-sq-ft homes for residents, and the conferment of the classical language status to Marathi.

The Bihar results have also emboldened BJP’s social-media and organisational leadership. State BJP president Ravindra Chavan posted on X that the people of Bihar had “shown the opposition their place,” and that Maharashtra voters must now do the same. He added that Mumbaikars and Maharashtrians “will not forget the corruption during the COVID-19 period,” signalling the BJP’s intent to foreground governance and corruption as central themes in the civic polls.

BJP’s Mumbai election in-charge and MLA Ashish Shelar delivered a sharper attack on the opposition, remarking that voters had already responded to those spreading rumours of “EVM manipulation, duplicate voters and vote theft,” and expressing confidence that Maharashtra’s electorate would “soon give its verdict” to similar accusations.

Political experts note that the Bihar victory has not only strengthened the morale of the Maharashtra BJP but has also increased its bargaining power within the ruling alliance. With parties led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar seeking to maintain their share of influence, the BJP may now push for a larger slice of seats in local-body elections. The party has long indicated that its long-term objective is to contest the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections independently, without relying on alliance partners.

Top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, have recently urged party workers to make the BJP the number-one party in Maharashtra and to ensure a “triple-engine government” at the Centre, state, and local level. Party insiders say the enthusiasm after the Bihar win will likely translate into a more aggressive campaign, greater booth-level mobilisation and heightened efforts to capture key municipal bodies, especially the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Meanwhile, the opposition — including UBT Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP (SP) — is reassessing its strategy. Congress, which has been reluctant to ally with the MNS, may reconsider its options. Analysts believe that the Bihar results have forced opposition parties to become more cautious, aware that a miscalculated alliance structure or fragmented campaign could work to the BJP’s advantage.

As Maharashtra heads into a high-stakes civic election season, all eyes are now on whether the BJP can successfully convert the Bihar “trailer” into a decisive performance in Mumbai and other key urban centres.

