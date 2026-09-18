Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur Arrives At Lalbaugcha Raja In ₹10 Cr Rolls-Royce Cullinan; VIDEO Goes Viral |

Mumbai: Bihar MLA and singer Maithili Thakur arrived at Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on Tuesday in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, with a video of her arrival in the luxury SUV going viral on social media.

The blue, chauffeur-driven Cullinan was seen making its way through the crowd near the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, with Thakur seated in the rear. She was seen interacting with fans and taking pictures as the SUV slowly proceeded towards the entrance of the pandal.

Towards the end of the video, Thakur can be seen waving at people gathered around the vehicle as she made her way towards the Lalbaugcha Raja gate. The vehicle, according to the number plate, was registered with the Vashi RTO near Mumbai. It is not known whether Thakur owns the vehicle, rented it or the SUV was sent as a special arrangement for her.

Thakur Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja

Thakur visited Lalbaugcha Raja on September 15 and also offered prayers at the famous Ganpati pandal. A video from her darshan shows her bowing her head at the idol's feet before looking at Bappa with an emotional expression. Following her darshan, office bearers of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal felicitated the MLA and singer.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan featured in the viral video is among the world's most expensive luxury SUVs. The Cullinan is priced at around Rs 10.50 crore ex-showroom, while its on-road price in Mumbai can range from approximately Rs 13.11 crore to Rs 15.30 crore, depending on the variant and applicable taxes and charges. The range includes the Cullinan Series II and the higher-end Black Badge Series II.

Thakur's 'Fan Moment' At Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations At Antilia

Thakur's Lalbaugcha Raja visit came a day after she attended the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia in Mumbai. A video from the celebrations also captured a conversation between Thakur and Isha Ambani. In the clip shared by Thakur on social media, Ambani complimented the singer and told her that her family enjoys listening to her music.

“We love your music,” Isha Ambani told Thakur. She then added, “My children listen to your music all the time.” Thakur appeared delighted by the compliment and responded with a smile, saying, “Thank you so much.”

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