Bihar Election Results 2025: Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde Hail NDA's Landslide Victory, Call Result a Vote for Development | File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the Bihar election result as a historic public verdict, saying the people had once again voted decisively for development and good governance. He credited the result to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the guidance of BJP National President J P Nadda.

Fadnavis extended congratulations to Bihar BJP President Dr Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who served as the election in charge, and all party workers who worked on the ground. He also thanked the voters of Bihar for placing their trust in the NDA, calling the win huge and unprecedented.

According to him, the mandate is a clear message that people continue to support a model of governance that delivers stability, welfare and long term progress.

Shinde Says Bihar Reaffirmed Faith in Double Engine Rule

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the result showed that Bihar had once again backed the double engine government led by Narendra Modi at the Centre and Nitish Kumar in the state. He added that Nitish Kumar’s experience and credibility, along with the strategic guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, played a key role in shaping the outcome.

Shinde drew a parallel with Maharashtra, saying the strong support shown by women voters in the state during previous elections had now been mirrored in Bihar as well. He described the result as a landslide victory and a resounding endorsement of development-oriented politics.

People Rejected Jungle Raj, Opted for Mangal Raj

In his reaction, Shinde said the voters had made it clear that they did not want a return to what he termed Jungle Raj. Instead, they had chosen what he called a Mangal Raj, focused on progress and public welfare. According to him, the ballot reflected a desire for a clear development policy and positive, people centred governance.

He said the people had rejected the fake narrative of the Mahagathbandhan, arguing that only real work and visible progress can win public trust. The mandate, he added, reinforced the belief that development driven politics continues to find favour with the electorate.

A Big Boost for NDA Leadership

Both leaders emphasised that the verdict is not just a state level result but an endorsement of the larger NDA leadership. Fadnavis said the scale of the victory showed the continuing confidence voters have in the national leadership of the Prime Minister.

Shinde offered his congratulations to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his team, saying they had steered the state towards stability and growth. He said the mandate would give fresh momentum to development work in Bihar and strengthen the NDA’s roadmap ahead.