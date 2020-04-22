Bigotry amid lockdown: Man held for refusing grocery from deliveryman in Mira Bhayandar’s Kashimira

As the entire world stands united in the battle against the deadly coronavirus, a shocking case of religious bias has been reported from Kashimira. Sleuths of the Thane (rural) police have arrested a 51-year-old man on charges of declining to take delivery of essentials which he had ordered from the portal of a reputed online grocery supermarket, only because the delivery man was from a particular community (names withheld).

According to the police, the incident was reported from a housing society near Royal College in Kashimira at around 9:40 am on Tuesday. The accused had placed the order of grocery items, but did not accept it merely because the deliveryman was from a community, unlike his choice.

The 32-year-old delivery man recorded the unceremonious treatment on his mobile phone. The clip went viral on social media, following which some social activists sought the intervention of senior police officials. Subsequently, a case under section 295 (a) of the IPC was registered at the Kashimira police station late on Tuesday night.

“ We have filed an FIR and arrested the accused. Further investigations are underway,” confirmed, Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare. “Yes, we are getting paid for the job but this is also a fact that we are shouldering the responsibility so that people get essential items at their doorstep during the lockdown period,” said the complainant.

If convicted, the accused booked under section 295 (a) of the IPC can be punished with imprisonment for up to three years for deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.