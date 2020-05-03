Biggest COVID-19 hotspot becomes a ray of hope

Worli which recently emerged as a coronavirus hotspot of the city with hundreds of confirmed cases and several deaths is now on its way to recovery after over 250 people who were infected with coronavirus have now tested negative and have been discharged.

The ward that has the highest number of confirmed covid-19 cases also reported the highest number of people who have recovered and discharged, giving a glimmer of hope to the rest of the city.

The G (South) ward that comprises of Worli, Prabhadevi, Elphinstone belt has reported record 743 positive cases is also leading the number of recoveries in the city. As on May 2, a total of 273 patients have been discharged of whom 132 were below 40 years of age 58 between 40 to 50 years of age and 59 people were above 50 years of age.

Last week 151 patients recovered and were sent home from various hospitals. This batch also included a nonagenarian and a 5-year-old child. The BMC took to twitter to announce and celebrate their recoveries.

The ward is surrounded with challenges as it continues to grapple with containing the spread in the densely populated areas. The ward has reported 42 deaths due to COVID 19 as on May 2.

"We have maintained one strategy where we carry massive screening and testing. Most of our cases were the result of cluster cases after index cases were identified. We ensure there is a follow up done with all those discharged after they complete their mandatory 14 days home quarantine period. The best part is that higher the recoveries are more and more people can be sent home which leads to more and more beds available for other patients. Besides the higher number of cases also helps us in motivating our teams, which work round the clock to ensure spread is contained," Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G (South) ward Sharad Ughade told the Free Press Journal.

The central team that visited Mumbai last week too lauded the ward officials efforts in containing the spread and said that ward can become a model for other areas in the city battling cluster cases.

The G (South) ward was categorised as coronavirus hotspot overnight after a massive surge of positive cases from Worli Koliwada, Janata Colony, Jijamata Nagar, Adarsh Nagar and Worli BDD Chawl were reported. "That was the peak, we had to completely seal the areas. We have been on our toes since them. However, our efforts are bearing fruits now that we see people returning home fully cured almost daily," added Ughade.