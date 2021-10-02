Big political party like Congress needs a strong president: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the Congress party is in need of a strong president.

"If a big political party like Congress remains without a head, then it naturally causes confusion. Be it any political party, without a president, it creates a sense of dissatisfaction among the masses. I am sure Congress party will soon resolve the political turmoil happening inside the party," Raut said.

Shiv Sena on Saturday slammed the Centre after erstwhile Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh held a meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

The Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna said that if the matter of border security was that important then it should have been discussed with the present-day Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi instead of Captain Amarinder Singh

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 02:53 PM IST