Bhuleshwarcha Raja Mandal To Celebrate Ganeshotsav Simply After 22-Foot Idol Collapse Killed Two Devotees |

Mumbai: The Bhuleshwarcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided to celebrate Ganeshotsav in a simple manner this year following the tragic collapse of a 22-foot Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganpati idol during its arrival procession in South Mumbai’s Bhuleshwar area, which claimed two lives and left five others injured. Following the incident, the LT Marg police have sent the metal structure of the damaged idol to a forensic laboratory for examination, police sources told FPJ.

Two Killed In Idol Collapse

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Saturday on Balaram Merchant Road near Kabutarkhana, Jai Ambe Chowk, when a portion of the 22-foot idol, weighing nearly two tonnes, suddenly collapsed during the arrival procession.

The idol was being transported from a workshop in Byculla when the structure gave way, crashing onto devotees and others accompanying the procession. Two people were killed and five others, including two girls, sustained injuries in the incident.

Forensic Report To Decide Further Action

Police are awaiting the forensic report, which is expected in around 10 to 15 days. A decision on whether to register a criminal case in connection with the incident will be taken after the forensic findings are received, sources said. So far, police have recorded statements of around 20 people, including the sculptor involved in making the idol. The investigation is currently focused on determining the reason behind the structural failure and whether there was any negligence or violation of safety norms.

Speaking to FPJ, Sunil Lonare, president of Akhil Bhuleshwar Ganeshotsav Mandal, said the mandal has decided to install a two-foot Ganpati idol for the 10-day festival this year. “We will conduct the puja and offer our prayers to the two-foot idol for all ten days and celebrate the festival with devotion and simplicity,” Lonare said. He added that the decision was taken in view of the tragedy, in which two members associated with the mandal lost their lives.

“This year, we will celebrate Ganeshotsav in a simple manner. We are also discussing whether we can provide some assistance to the families of those who lost their lives and those who were injured in the incident,” Lonare said.

The tragedy had occurred amid a large gathering of devotees accompanying the arrival procession of Bhuleshwarcha Raja, with dhol-tasha performances adding to the festive atmosphere. The sudden collapse of the massive structure triggered panic as devotees rushed to safety and attempted to rescue those trapped beneath the fallen portion of the idol.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/