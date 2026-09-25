Bhuleshwar Fire: 10 Rescued From Mumbai Building Near Mumbadevi Temple, Blaze Controlled In 2 Hours | Representational Image

Mumbai: At least 10 people were safely rescued after a fire broke out in a ground-plus-four-storey building near Mumbadevi Temple in Bhuleshwar on Friday afternoon. Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel rescued those stranded on the upper floors and brought the blaze under control within two hours. No injuries were reported in the incident, fire officials confirmed.

The incident took place at Bhairumal House on Mumba Devi Road at around 1.15 pm. According to the BMC Disaster Management Cell, the fire originated in the electric meter cabin and two commercial units located on the ground floor of the building. The blaze was confined to electrical wiring, electrical installations, the common meter cabin, a wooden staircase and electric cables in the passage.

A fire broke out on the ground floor of a ground-plus-four-storey building, affecting electrical wiring, installations, cables, the common meter cabin and a wooden staircase. The blaze was brought under control at 2:45 pm after the power supply was disconnected. Seven people… pic.twitter.com/iT29GmzrK4 — IANS (@ians_india) September 25, 2026

Read Also 5 Pure Vegetarian Places To Eat Near Girgaon Chowpatty If You're Going For Ganesh Visarjan In Mumbai

Rescue operation carried out

After the fire was reported, teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, 108 Ambulance service and BMC ward staff reached the spot. Several people were stranded inside the building amid the fire and smoke.

"Seven people who were stranded on the third floor were safely brought down through the staircase by fire brigade personnel. Three other men, who were also on the third floor, became frightened and moved onto a parapet wall on the fourth floor of the nearby ADN building. They were subsequently rescued safely with the help of an aerial ladder platform," said a fire official.

Also Watch:

Fire brought under control

Firefighters used one small hose line and two first-aid hose lines operated by four motor pumps to control the blaze. BEST personnel first disconnected the electricity supply to enable firefighting operations.

Smoke had also accumulated inside nearby ground-floor commercial units. Fire personnel opened the closed units using keys to ventilate the premises and clear the smoke.

The fire was completely extinguished at around 2.45 pm. No injuries were reported in the incident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/