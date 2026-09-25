5 Pure Vegetarian Places To Eat Near Girgaon Chowpatty If You're Going For Ganesh Visarjan In Mumbai

If you’re going to Girgaon Chowpatty for Ganesh Visarjan, finding something to eat can become part of the experience. With large crowds expected at the beach on Anant Chaturdashi, the area around Charni Road and Chowpatty has plenty of vegetarian restaurants and street-food options for a quick break between darshan and the visarjan festivities.

Sukh Sagar

Located opposite Girgaon Chowpatty, Sukh Sagar is a familiar option if you want to move away from the beach crowd and sit down for a proper meal. The restaurant serves vegetarian-friendly favourites across South Indian, North Indian and other cuisines. Its menu includes pav bhaji, cheese pav bhaji, masala pav, idli and other quick bites.

Cost: ₹200-₹400

Gokuldham

For another vegetarian option around Charni Road East, Gokuldham offers a broad menu and stays open late on regular days. Its location in Girgaon makes it a convenient stop if you’re looking for a sit-down meal before heading towards the Chowpatty stretch. Since Anant Chaturdashi can bring crowd-control measures and altered timings, check availability before making the trip.

Cost: ₹200-₹400

Flavours At Bay

Flavours At Bay is another vegetarian restaurant around Charni Road, located in the Prarthana Samaj area. This fine-dining works as an option if you want to have a meal before heading towards the beach rather than relying entirely on the busy food stalls around Chowpatty.

Cost: ₹400-₹1500

Cream Centre

For a more luxe setting, Cream Centre brings hearty vegetarian meals right by the seaface. Its menu includes its signature channa bhature, pav bhaji, nachos, chaat, paneer dishes and other Indian and international options. The restaurant has been associated with Chowpatty since 1958, making it a familiar stop for generations of Mumbai diners.

Cost: ₹2000 for two

Chowpatty chaat and food stalls

If you want to keep things casual, head towards the food stalls at Girgaon Chowpatty. The stretch is known for classic Mumbai beach snacks such as bhel puri, sev puri, pani puri, ragda pattice and pav bhaji. It is an easy choice when you want to grab something quickly and get back to watching the visarjan procession.

Cost: ₹200 onwards

Tip: Anant Chaturdashi brings exceptionally heavy crowds to Girgaon Chowpatty, and authorities have put additional crowd-management arrangements in place for the immersion processions. Restaurant and stall timings can also change, so it is worth checking before heading out.