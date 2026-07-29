BHMS-CCMP Registration Row: Stakeholders Make Conflicting Claims After Minister-Led Meeting

Maharashtra Minister of Medical Education Hasan Mushrif | ANI

Mumbai: A high-level meeting chaired by Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif at Mantralaya on Tuesday to resolve the long-pending issue of registering BHMS doctors holding the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) ended with conflicting claims from stakeholders.

Conflicting Claims Over Registration

While the Maharashtra Council of Homoeopathy and the Integrated Doctors Association (N) claimed the meeting yielded a positive outcome and that the registration process is likely to begin from July 29, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) maintained that no final decision has been taken.

The meeting was convened after the IMA warned of a statewide shutdown of medical services if the registration process was initiated before the ongoing legal dispute is decided.

Homoeopathy Council Awaits Written Order

Dr Bahubali Shah, Administrator of the Maharashtra Council of Homoeopathy, who attended the meeting, said all stakeholders presented their views before the minister. "We were assured that the registration process will begin from July 29. However, we have not received any written communication yet," he said.

IMA Maharashtra Treasurer Dr Amol Gitte, however, said the minister has sought another day to take a final decision. "The matter is listed for hearing in the Bombay High Court on August 13 and 14. If the High Court permits the registration process, we will accept the decision," he said.

Homeopathy Doctors To Abide By Court Order

Responding to the IMA's concerns, Dr Shah said the homeopathy doctors would abide by the court's verdict. "If the High Court rules against us, we will surrender our registrations," he said.

Dr Amol Ambekar, Secretary of the Integrated Doctors Association (N), said the state administration is in favour of granting registration and expressed hope that the process would commence on Guru Purnima, July 29.

When contacted, Dr Vinky Rughvani, Administrator of the Maharashtra Medical Council, said a final decision is expected within a day or two. "For the first time, representatives of both sides were present and placed their views before the minister. The MMC will implement whatever decision is taken by the government," he said, adding that he had suggested holding a joint meeting to break the deadlock.

The IMA has consistently opposed granting MMC registration to BHMS-CCMP doctors. Dr Gitte reiterated that if registrations are issued before the High Court delivers its verdict, the association will suspend medical services across the state in protest.

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