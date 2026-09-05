BHMS-CCMP Doctors To Recite Hanuman Chalisa Outside MMC Office Over Delay In Registration Process | AI

Mumbai: The Integrated Doctors Association (IDA) will hold a peaceful protest outside the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) office in Chinchpokli on September 8, where its members plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa, alleging a delay in the registration of BHMS-CCMP homoeopathy doctors. The move comes despite preventive notices issued by the Agripada police to two of its office-bearers.

Association Claims Registration Process Has Slowed Down

The first registration of a CCMP-qualified BHMS practitioner was issued on August 4, and 11 registrations have been issued so far, according to the IDA. The association alleges that the process has since slowed down, leaving several eligible doctors awaiting registration.

“We will hold a peaceful Hanuman Chalisa recitation to draw attention to the issue of CCMP registration. The notice will not stop our struggle. We are seeking the legitimate rights of BHMS-CCMP doctors and want the registration process to be resumed and expedited,” said Dr Yogesh Bhalerao, National Working President, IDA.

Police Issue Preventive Notices To IDA Office-Bearers

The Agripada police issued notices on September 5 to IDA National President Dr Amol Ambekar and Bhalerao under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The notices state that the proposed gathering at the MMC office could violate existing restrictions on public assemblies and protest programmes.

The police cited a Bombay High Court order in Writ Petition No. 1203/1997, dated December 8, 1997, restricting dharnas, rallies, demonstrations, morchas and similar programmes at places in South Mumbai other than Azad Maidan.

They also referred to an August 20 order issued by the Mumbai Police Commissioner under Section 37(3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons and protest-related activities from August 24 to September 8.

The police warned that any violation of the orders or activity resulting in a breach of peace or law-and-order situation could lead to legal action. The notices further state that they could be produced as evidence before a court.

The IDA has maintained that the Hanuman Chalisa recitation is a peaceful expression of faith, while its primary demand is the resumption and expediting of registration for BHMS-CCMP doctors.

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