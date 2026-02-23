Bhiwandi–Wada & Shirsad–Vashind Highway Works Under Fire; Protest Threat Issued Over ‘Corruption, Delay And Poor Quality’

Alleging large-scale corruption, inordinate delay and substandard construction, the Bhoomiputra Elgar Sangathan has warned of a sudden “rasta roko” agitation if authorities fail to act within eight days over the ongoing works on the Bhiwandi–Wada–Manor and Shirsad–Vashind highways. |

Bhiwandi: Alleging large-scale corruption, inordinate delay and substandard construction, the Bhoomiputra Elgar Sangathan has warned of a sudden “rasta roko” agitation if authorities fail to act within eight days over the ongoing works on the Bhiwandi–Wada–Manor and Shirsad–Vashind highways.

Residents Risk Lives Daily Amid Dust and Craters

In a written representation addressed to Maharashtra’s Public Works Department (PWD) minister, organisation president Pramod Pawar and general secretary Navnath Bhoye claimed that both stretches have virtually turned into a “death trap,” forcing daily commuters to risk their lives amid dust, craters and incomplete roadwork.

The 55-km Bhiwandi–Wada highway project, awarded to Eagle Infra with a 24-month completion deadline, has seen only about 50% of the work completed despite 18 months having elapsed the organisation alleged. With just six months left under the contract period, large portions of the project remain pending. The Ambadi–Bhiwandi stretch, in particular, is progressing at a sluggish pace, residents said, citing severe dust pollution and deep potholes that have made commuting hazardous.

Inferior Concrete and No Curing Time

Serious concerns were also raised about the Shirsad–Vashind road being constructed by Nirmal Infra. The organisation alleged that inferior-grade concrete is being used in violation of prescribed engineering standards. In several instances, traffic was reportedly allowed within hours of laying concrete patches, without mandatory curing time.

Instead of constructing proper side shoulders as per technical norms, contractors are allegedly dumping loose soil, increasing the risk of vehicles skidding and accidents.

Loose Soil Dumped as Shoulders

The Sangathan further questioned the role of the authority engineer appointed for project supervision, alleging that open transport of concrete in dumpers and poor side-shoulder work have gone unchecked, with no punitive action against contractors.

According to the organisation, the deteriorating road condition has adversely impacted the Wada industrial belt, with companies gradually shifting operations elsewhere, putting local employment at risk. They also claimed that patients, students and pregnant women are facing grave hardship due to the unsafe stretch.

Pawar has demanded daily monitoring of pending work, imposition of a Rs 3 lakh per day penalty on contractors for substandard execution, and proper stone-based shoulder construction on the Shirsad–Vashind road in line with technical standards.

Responding to the allegations Dattu Gite, Deputy Engineer PWD, said the Bhiwandi–Wada highway work is progressing as planned. “The stretch up to Mahapoli has been completed. The remaining work up to Shelar village will be finished by April he stated.

