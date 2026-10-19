Bhiwandi's Telugu Community Celebrates Saddula Bathukamma With Traditional Dances, Songs & Floral Immersions | File Pic

Bhiwandi: The Telugu cultural festival of Bathukamma was celebrated with traditional fervour in Bhiwandi on Sunday, with women gathering across the city to sing folk songs, perform traditional dances and participate in the immersion of colourful floral arrangements. The celebrations culminated in Saddula Bathukamma, observed on the ninth day of Navratri, with immersions held at three ghats of Varala Lake and eight other designated locations across the city.

Women Lead Traditional Celebrations Across Bhiwandi

Bathukamma a centuries-old tradition symbolising Telugu culture and heritage began with Engili Pula Bathukamma and culminated in Saddula Bathukamma on Sunday. Women dressed in traditional attire participated in celebrations across Telugu-speaking localities, including Padmanagar, Kamatghar, Ganesh Nagar, Bhagya Nagar, Kaneri, Gauri Pada, Panjarapole, Narpoli, Bhandari Compound, Chandan Baug, Chaudhary Compound and Ashirwad Nagar.

Carrying floral arrangements prepared for the festival, women took part in processions before immersing the Bathukammas at designated sites. They sang traditional songs collectively during the immersions, maintaining the customs associated with the festival.

Swimmers and volunteers from the Telugu Praja Seva Samiti assisted women at the immersion sites.

Civic Arrangements and Community Participation

Rajita Konda, chairperson of Prabhag Committee No. 3, corporator Vandana Katekar and former corporator Shashilata Shetty joined women in the celebrations.

Konda said the municipal corporation had made special arrangements for the festival, including cleaning roads around Varala Lake, providing lighting and ensuring security. Police personnel maintained security and managed crowds and traffic around the immersion sites.

Pottabathini Ramakrishna, president of the Akhila Padmashali Samaj, said the large participation of women in the festival dedicated to nature reflected the cultural unity of the community. Drinking water was also arranged for devotees.

Poha Distributed to Around 25,000 People

According to the organisers, poha was distributed to around 25,000 people during the celebrations. Five Bathukamma beneficiaries were presented with silver coins.

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Pamu Eshwar, general secretary of the Markandeya Mahamuni Vachanalayam, said donors who had financially supported the poha distribution initiative for the past 25 years were also felicitated.

The programme was attended by MLA Mahesh Choughule, Mayor Narayan Chaudhary, Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar and local leaders and corporators from various political parties, who extended Bathukamma greetings to the women.

The festival, which celebrates nature and honours Goddess Gauramma, remains an important cultural tradition bringing Telugu-speaking women together through collective worship, music and community participation.

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