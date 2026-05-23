Bhiwandi’s Historic Varala Lake Fights For Survival Amid Pollution, Neglect And Administrative Apathy Spanning Decades |

Bhiwandi: Once regarded as the lifeline of old Bhiwandi, the historic Varala Lake today stands in a state of alarming neglect, battling unchecked pollution, crumbling infrastructure and years of administrative apathy. The lake, which once quenched the thirst of the city and held immense cultural and historical significance, is now struggling for survival as untreated sewage, encroachments and lack of maintenance continue to deteriorate its condition.

Local residents allege that despite repeated complaints and public demands, the civic administration has failed to initiate any concrete restoration work. The lake’s retaining walls have collapsed at several places, portions of the embankment have weakened and sewage water from nearby settlements continues to flow directly into the reservoir.

Former Deputy Mayor and senior Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Manoj Katekar recently raised the issue during the general body meeting of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC), warning the administration that if the civic body was incapable of maintaining the lake, it should hand over its management to local residents of Kamatghar. According to him, citizens are willing to clean the lake and revive fisheries activity, which could not only generate employment opportunities but also create a new source of revenue for the civic body.

Member of Parliament Suresh Mhatre alias Balya Mama had earlier visited the site and stressed that the responsibility of protecting and restoring Varala Lake squarely rests with the municipal administration.

A Lake Deeply Linked to Bhiwandi’s History

Varala Lake is not merely a water body but an integral part of Bhiwandi’s historical and cultural identity. Named after the local deity Varala Devi, the reservoir was originally much smaller in size. However, as the city’s water needs increased over the decades, local residents reportedly donated nearly 165 acres of land for its expansion.

Spread across approximately 125 acres today, the lake was formally inaugurated in 1964 by then state minister Balasaheb Desai under the chairmanship of former municipal president Bhausaheb Dhamankar. Such is its vast expanse that a complete round around the lake covers nearly four to five kilometres.

Historical records suggest that during the devastating famine between 1848 and 1850, a water supply scheme was developed using the lake to address the drinking water crisis in the region. Water from a large stone tank near the lake was transported to the village through clay pipelines and earthen channels. The supply reportedly reached the ancient Bhimeshwar Temple in Brahman Ali before being distributed to different neighbourhoods through public water tanks.

The legacy of that historic water system continues to be remembered through the annual Ganga Dussehra celebrations observed for nearly 175 years. For generations, local residents have revered the waters of Varala Lake as sacred as the Ganga itself.

Pollution Turns Lifeline into Toxic Waterbody

Over the years, rapid urbanisation and poor civic planning transformed the lake into a dumping ground for untreated sewage. Wastewater from nearby settlements such as Mansarovar, Phenegaon and Bhagy Nagar allegedly flows directly into the reservoir, severely contaminating the water.

Residents claim that despite multiple complaints over the years, authorities failed to prevent sewage discharge into the lake. As pollution levels increased, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) reportedly declared the water unfit for drinking, following which water supply from the reservoir was discontinued.

At present, large portions of the lake are covered with thick green algae and foul odour emanates from the stagnant water. Ironically, this is the same lake that once supplied nearly five MLD (million litres per day) of water to old Bhiwandi localities including Mandai, Gauripada, Vani Ali, Brahman Ali, Saudagar Mohalla and Tandel Mohalla.

Citizens Step In Amid Administrative Inaction

Frustrated with civic inaction, local activist Tejas Katekar and members of the “Mission Varala Talab Sangharsh Samiti” had launched a public movement to save the lake. Under the campaign titled “Har Sunday Do Ghante”, local youth and college students conducted weekly cleanliness drives and reportedly removed more than one tonne of garbage from the waterbody.

The campaign also included a signature drive demanding immediate restoration of the lake. A delegation later submitted a memorandum to Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar, urging the administration to either undertake comprehensive restoration work or transfer the management rights to local residents willing to preserve the historic reservoir.

Livelihoods Vanish Alongside the Lake

The decline of Varala Lake has also affected traditional livelihoods associated with it. During the days of the Kamatghar Gram Panchayat, local fishermen depended on the lake for their income. However, after the area came under the municipal corporation in 1982, administrative control of the reservoir shifted to the civic body.

Residents claim that the corporation earlier conducted tenders for fishing rights, but the process has remained inactive for several years. Many locals now allege that due to severe contamination, even the fish in the lake are no longer safe for consumption.

₹54-Crore Redevelopment Plan Awaiting Clearance

Despite mounting criticism, the civic administration maintains that efforts are underway to restore the historic reservoir. According to Executive Engineer Sandeep Patanwar, a redevelopment proposal worth nearly ₹54 crore has already been prepared for the conservation and beautification of Varala Lake.

The project reportedly includes large-scale desilting work, lake cleaning, construction of retaining walls, development of ghats and jogging tracks and diversion of sewage lines away from the reservoir. Officials claim that nearly 60 per cent funding from the Central government has already been approved, while clearance from the state government is still awaited.

Corporators Kamalakar Patil and Nitesh Aenkar, however, have accused the municipal corporation of failing to contribute its share of the project cost despite availability of government funds.

Future at Stake

Today, Varala Lake stands as more than just a neglected water reservoir. It remains a symbol of Bhiwandi’s heritage, identity and collective memory. Yet, years of pollution, administrative indifference and unchecked urban pressure have pushed this historic lake to the edge of collapse.

Unless urgent and sustained restoration measures are implemented, residents fear that future generations may know Varala Lake only through stories and history books and not as the living landmark it once was.

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