Bhiwandi's Historic Varala Lake Decaying; Villagers Threaten To Take Control From Civic Body |

Bhiwandi: The deteriorating condition of the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation’s (BNMC) historic Varala Lake once a major local water source and a prominent tourist attraction has triggered sharp criticism from local residents and political leaders, with villagers from Kamatghar warning that they may take control of the lake if the civic administration continues to ignore its upkeep.

Former Deputy Mayor accuses civic body

The issue was strongly raised during the BMC general body meeting by former Deputy Mayor and local corporator who accused the civic administration of gross negligence despite repeated complaints from residents regarding pollution, sewage inflow and lack of maintenance at the lake.

Situated near the revered Varala Devi Temple in Kamatghar, the lake holds both religious and civic importance for the city. Since 1965, water from the lake had been supplied to Bhiwandi residents, initially at a capacity of 2 MLD (million litres per day), which was later increased to 5 MLD.

Sewage contaminated the water body

However, over the years, untreated sewage from nearby settlements allegedly began flowing directly into the lake, severely contaminating the water body. Local residents had repeatedly urged the municipal administration to stop the sewage discharge and undertake desilting and cleaning work. Though the civic body had assured action on several occasions, residents claim no substantial measures were implemented.

The worsening pollution levels eventually drew the attention of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which reportedly declared the lake water unfit for drinking purposes. Following this, water extraction from the lake was discontinued.

Green algae and foul odour persist

At present the entire lake surface is covered with thick green algae, while foul odour from the stagnant water has become a major concern for residents living nearby. Despite the alarming condition locals allege that the civic administration has failed to initiate any comprehensive restoration or preservation work.

Expressing strong displeasure in the general body meeting, Katekar warned that if the municipal corporation continues to neglect the lake, villagers from Kamatghar would take matters into their own hands.

Negligence turned water source into mess

Very few municipal corporations in the district possess their own natural water source. Bhiwandi is fortunate to have Varala Lake, which once supplied water to the city. Unfortunately, due to administrative negligence, the water body has now turned completely green and is emitting a foul smell, he said.

Katekar further pointed out that during the days of the erstwhile Kamatghar Gram Panchayat, local villagers used the lake for fishing activities and collectively maintained the surrounding area. However, after the region was merged into the municipal limits in 1982, control of the lake shifted to the civic body.

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Railings and walls now dilapidated

He alleged that even the protective railings and retaining walls constructed around the lake nearly two decades ago are now in a dilapidated condition, posing safety concerns. Despite this, no significant expenditure has been made by the civic administration towards the conservation or beautification of the lake.

Issuing a stern warning to the administration, Katekar said villagers are prepared to reclaim the lake’s management if the authorities fail to act. He added that locals would undertake cleaning and maintenance work themselves and could even revive fisheries activities in the lake, generating revenue that could benefit the municipal corporation as well.

The issue has once again highlighted concerns over environmental neglect, poor urban water management and the shrinking focus on preservation of traditional water bodies in rapidly urbanising areas like Bhiwandi.

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