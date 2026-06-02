Bhiwandi’s Dindigad Shiv Temple Development Stalled Despite ₹5 Crore Sanction, Tourists Struggle Without Basic Amenities

Visitors trekking to Dindigad Shiv Temple continue to face poor infrastructure, broken pathways and a lack of basic facilities despite sanctioned development funds | File Photo

Bhiwandi, June 2: Historic hilltop shrine near Sonale emerges as a popular trekking destination, but years of administrative delays continue to hamper infrastructure growth.

Nestled atop a small hill in Sonale village on the outskirts of Bhiwandi, the historic Dindigad Shiv Temple has rapidly emerged as one of the region’s most sought-after weekend destinations for trekkers, nature enthusiasts and devotees.

Located close to the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, the hilltop shrine offers breathtaking panoramic views, lush monsoon landscapes and a rare blend of historical, religious and ecological significance.

Visible from a considerable distance along the highway, the temple attracts hundreds of visitors every week, particularly during the monsoon season when the entire hill transforms into a vibrant green landscape.

Apart from the main shrine, the site is home to remnants of an ancient temple believed to date back to the 8th century and a British-era underground hydroelectric tunnel, making it a destination of considerable heritage value.

However, despite receiving administrative approval for a Rs 5 crore development fund several years ago, the site continues to suffer from a severe lack of basic infrastructure, raising questions over bureaucratic delays and administrative apathy.

Security improved, amenities missing

The temple complex had earlier become notorious for anti-social activities, including gatherings of drug addicts and couples exploiting the isolated surroundings. Following repeated complaints, Bhiwandi Taluka Police deployed personnel at the site. According to a policeman stationed at the temple, strict action against a few offenders has significantly reduced such activities over the past year.

“Three police personnel have been deployed here. After legal action against several offenders, the presence of anti-social elements has declined considerably,” the officer said.

Yet, while security has improved, visitors continue to face a complete absence of essential amenities. Drinking water is unavailable on the hill, forcing devotees and tourists to carry water from the base.

Volunteers sustain green cover

Environmental conservation efforts around the temple are being sustained largely through community initiatives. Members of Nanadhikari Pratishthan have planted nearly 1,200 saplings along the approach road and spend every Sunday watering them.

A member of the organisation said that approximately 4,000 litres of water are transported every week by tempo to ensure the survival of the plantation, highlighting the role of volunteers in maintaining the site's ecological appeal.

Rs 5 crore development plan remains on paper

Former MLA Rupesh Mhatre had strongly advocated for the development of Dindigad as a tourism destination during his tenure. His efforts reportedly resulted in administrative approval for a Rs 5 crore development package.

However, the project never progressed beyond the initial stages. While a portion of the access road was constructed, most planned works remain incomplete.

Officials familiar with the matter point to restrictions imposed by the Forest Department. Since a significant portion of the hill falls within forest limits, permission for asphalt roads and large-scale permanent construction was denied under environmental regulations. Consequently, only a few basic steps have been built, while the broader development plan remains stalled.

Water, food and accommodation scarcity

Despite its growing popularity among tourists and trekkers, Dindigad continues to lack even the most fundamental visitor facilities.

There is no permanent drinking water supply anywhere on the hill. Visitors must carry their own water, especially during the summer months. There are also no food stalls, restaurants or accommodation facilities in the vicinity, making it difficult for tourists arriving from distant locations.

Local entrepreneurs believe the site has significant potential to generate employment if tourism infrastructure is developed responsibly.

Poor lighting raises safety concerns

Another major concern is the absence of adequate lighting infrastructure. Although a few solar-powered lights have been installed at select locations, large sections of the route remain unlit.

After sunset, the entire hill is plunged into darkness, forcing visitors to rely on mobile phone flashlights or torches while descending. The situation becomes particularly risky during the monsoon when visibility is reduced.

Damaged railings and slippery pathways

Tourists have also highlighted the deteriorating condition of pathways leading to the temple. During the rainy season, the mud-covered steps become extremely slippery.

Several protective railings installed along steep sections of the hill have either broken or rusted, increasing the risk of accidents. Strong winds at higher elevations further complicate the climb for children, elderly visitors and first-time trekkers.

Historic tunnel lacks visitor safety measures

The British-era underground tunnel remains one of the most intriguing attractions at Dindigad. However, visitors entering the structure often encounter stagnant water, darkness and the absence of any safety guidance.

There are no trained guides, warning signs or protective measures in place, despite growing tourist interest in exploring the historical structure.

Tourism recognition still awaited

Although local leaders claim that Dindigad has been proposed as a tourism destination, the site is yet to secure a prominent place on Maharashtra’s official tourism map.

The lack of formal recognition has also affected conservation efforts. Residents and heritage enthusiasts argue that the Archaeological Department has shown little interest in preserving the centuries-old temple remains and other historical assets located on the hill.

Locals demand immediate action

Local residents, devotees and trekking groups have now urged the Maharashtra Tourism Department, MMRDA and district authorities to formally declare Dindigad a tourism zone and revive the stalled development project.

Their demands include solar-powered streetlights, a permanent drinking water supply, separate toilets for men and women, restoration of safety railings and the introduction of an official transport service connecting Bhiwandi bus depot to the foothills.

With its unique combination of spirituality, history and natural beauty, Dindigad possesses all the ingredients required to become one of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s premier eco-tourism destinations. For now, however, visitors continue to navigate broken infrastructure and unfulfilled promises while waiting for development to finally move beyond government files.

Key voices

Rupesh Mhatre, Former MLA:

"Dindigad Shiv Temple was included as a tourism destination during my tenure. A Rs 5 crore development fund was sanctioned and RCC road work was also undertaken."

Deva Dhande, Temple Volunteer:

"There is a severe shortage of drinking water. Visitors and staff have to bring water from the foothill area."

Dhiraj Patel, Tourist and Businessman:

"The road and stairways have deteriorated. There are no facilities for tourists coming from distant places. Hotels and food outlets are needed, and there is tremendous scope for local employment."

Also Watch:

Tulsi Patel, Tourist:

"Temporary toilets are either locked or poorly maintained. Women and young girls face significant difficulties due to the lack of proper sanitation facilities."

Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Shri Ram Mandir Ashram:

"There is still no comprehensive security arrangement. Pilgrims and tourists require better protection and surveillance on the hill."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/