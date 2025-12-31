Bhiwandi–Nizampur Civic Polls 2026: Senior Election Observers Deployed To Ensure Free, Fair And Transparent Voting

As preparations for the Bhiwandi–Nizampur Municipal Corporation elections enter a crucial phase, the State Election Commission has deputed senior officers to oversee the poll process in the city. | File Photo

Bhiwandi: As preparations for the Bhiwandi–Nizampur Municipal Corporation elections enter a crucial phase, the State Election Commission has deputed senior officers to oversee the poll process in the city. Chief Election Observer Gopichand Muralidhar Kadam and Election Observer Prakash Thavil arrived in Bhiwandi on Wednesday to take charge of election monitoring and ensure a transparent and fair voting process.

Inspection of Election Offices and EVMs

Kadam who is also the Additional Commissioner of the Tribal Development Corporation, Thane, and Thavil Managing Director of the State Divyang Finance and Development Corporation Mumbai were formally welcomed by Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer Anmol Sagar (IAS) with floral bouquets on their arrival.

Following their induction, the observers conducted a detailed inspection of several election offices across the city, including Sampada Naik Election Office, Varhaldevi Mangal Bhavan, Shah Mohammad Multi-Purpose Hall and the Rajeyya Gazengi Cultural Hall. They also reviewed the ongoing First Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at Khudabax Hall to assess preparedness for the upcoming polls.

Observers’ Office and Grievance Cell Established

The offices of the Chief Election Observer and Election Observer have been set up at Room No. 214 on the second floor of the Municipal Corporation headquarters. A dedicated grievance cell has also been established there to receive election-related complaints from citizens.

The observers have appealed to voters and political stakeholders to approach their office directly with any complaints or concerns, stressing that strict monitoring will be maintained to uphold the integrity of the electoral process in Bhiwandi.

