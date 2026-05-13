Bhiwandi Water Cut: BNMC Announces 24-Hour Supply Shutdown On May 13-14 For Emergency Repair Works; Check Affected Areas

Residents in several Bhiwandi areas brace for a 24-hour water cut due to emergency repair work on the city’s water supply network | File Photo (Representational Image)

Bhiwandi, May 12: Residents across large parts of Bhiwandi will face a complete disruption in water supply for 24 hours beginning Wednesday, May 13, after the STEM Authority announced an emergency shutdown for critical repair works at the Temghar water purification centre and the Bhiwandi PWRM pipeline network.

Emergency shutdown to begin from 9 am

According to the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC), the shutdown will commence at 9 am on May 13 and continue till 9 am on Thursday, May 14. During this period, water supply through the STEM Authority system will remain completely suspended across the city.

Civic officials further stated that even after restoration, several areas may continue to receive low-pressure and inadequate water supply for an additional day.

Repair work at Temghar facility and pipeline network

The repair work includes urgent cable maintenance at the Temghar-based water treatment facility along with leakage rectification on the Bhiwandi PWRM pipeline. The civic administration described the operation as essential to maintain uninterrupted long-term water distribution infrastructure.

Executive Engineer of the Water Supply Department, Sandeep Patnavar, appealed to citizens to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during the shutdown period. He also urged residents to cooperate with the municipal administration until normal supply is fully restored.

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Several localities likely to be affected

Areas likely to be affected include Mamta Tank, Chavindra village, Patel Nagar, Bala Compound, Farid Bagh, Barkya Compound, Sangampada, Kacheri Pada, Brahman Ali, Kasar Ali, Bhavenagar, Kombad Pada, Adarsh Park, Ajay Nagar, Nazarana Compound, Gokul Nagar, Indira Nagar, Kalyan Road, Thange Ali, Teen Batti, Shivaji Nagar Staff Quarters, Khadak Road, Gurucharan Pada, Ajmer Nagar, Patel Compound, Shama Nagar, Sainath Society, Anjur Phata, Devji Nagar, Narpoli, Vitthal Nagar, Sonibai Compound, Khaliq Compound, Faizan Compound, Mehta Compound, Roshan Bagh, Deu Nagar, Tavare Compound, Bhandari Compound, Narpoli village, IGM water tank, Nizampura, Islampura, Aam Pada, Avachit Pada, MHADA Colony, Shastri Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Millat Nagar 1, 2 and 3, Navi Vasti, Kondajiwadi, Chavan Colony, Vetalpada, Khandupada, Ansar Mohalla, Dolare Petrol Pump area, Khoka Compound, Kamatghar, Old Tadali, New Tadali, Bhagya Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, Jai Ambe Society, Kamla Hotel vicinity, Shrirang Society, Ganesh Cinema area, Navjeevan Colony, Samad Nagar, Kaneri, New Kaneri, Gauripada, Padya Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Ghunghat Nagar, Koter Gate, Baraf Gali, Kap Ali, Urdu Road, Qureshi Nagar, Lahoti Compound, Bhadwad, and Temghar.

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