Bhiwandi Water Cut: BNMC Announces 24-Hour Supply Shutdown On April 18 For Pipeline Upgrade; Check Affected Areas

Bhiwandi residents brace for a day-long water cut as BNMC undertakes pipeline upgrade work across the city | File Photo (Representational Image)

Bhiwandi, April 16: A significant water supply disruption is expected across Bhiwandi on Saturday, April 18, as authorities undertake essential pipeline connection work to enhance the city’s distribution network. The shutdown will last for 24 hours, affecting a large number of residential areas.

24-hour supply suspension

According to official details, the water supply will be suspended from 9:00 am on April 18 and will resume at 9:00 am on April 19. The work is being carried out as part of long-term infrastructure improvements aimed at ensuring a more reliable and efficient water system.

Impact on residents

The Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) has stated that several areas within its jurisdiction will remain without water during this period. Even after supply is restored, residents may face low pressure and irregular availability for the next day.

Advisory for citizens

Executive Engineer of the Water Supply Department, Sandeep Patanavar, has appealed to citizens to store adequate water in advance and use it carefully to avoid inconvenience.

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Affected areas

Bilal Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, K.G.N. Chowk, Rehmatpura 1 & 2, Govind Nagar, Nadiyapar, Pirani Pada, Teacher’s Colony, Ajay Hotel vicinity, Amjadiya School area, Ganesh Society, Gulzar Nagar, Anand Talkies area, Subhash Nagar, Khan Compound, Ansar Nagar, Banda Nawaz Masjid surroundings, Apna Hospital area, Sattar Tekdi, Kacheri Pada, Wafa Complex, Kidwai Nagar, Fundole Nagar, Gaibi Nagar, Bhaji Market, Sahyog Nagar, Mumtaz Nagar, Tipu Sultan Road, and the entire Shantinagar belt.

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