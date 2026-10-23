Bhiwandi Water Crisis Deepens: Mayor Narayan Choudhary Inspects Wards 5 And 6 At 3 AM As Residents Protest Irregular Supply

Bhiwandi Water Crisis Deepens: Mayor Inspects Wards 5 And 6 At 3 AM As Residents Protest Irregular Supply |

Bhiwandi: The drinking water crisis in Bhiwandi has intensified, triggering anger among residents of municipal Wards 5 and 6 over irregular supply and inadequate water pressure. Residents have alleged that the supply of clean drinking water to their localities is being disrupted and have called for an impartial inquiry into the issue, including allegations of negligence and suspected irregularities involving illegal water connections and political pressure.

Civic Officials Visit Affected Areas

Taking note of the growing public resentment, Mayor Narayan Choudhary, accompanied by Ward Committee No. 5 chairman Adv. Vaibhav Bhoir, Roma Alshi, Faraz Baba Bawuddin and social worker Ashok Jain, visited the affected areas at around 3 am on Friday. Executive Engineer Sandeep Patanwar of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation’s (BNCMC) Water Supply Department and other staff members were also present during the inspection.

The visit in the early hours highlighted the seriousness of the situation, with residents seeking urgent intervention to ensure a regular and adequate supply of drinking water. The civic administration is now under pressure to address the grievances and restore normal supply in the affected localities.

Ashok Jain Seeks Urgent Action

Ashok Jain, a member of a committee associated with the Bombay High Court, has urged Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar to intervene immediately and direct the concerned officials to resolve the crisis on priority.

Jain said he had been raising the demand for the appointment of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer as municipal commissioner before the Chief Minister for several years, with the objective of improving civic administration and ensuring better infrastructure for Bhiwandi residents. He said the appointment had raised public expectations regarding the delivery of essential civic services.

Taxpayers Entitled To Basic Amenities

He stressed that residents who regularly pay property tax, water tax and other civic charges are entitled to basic amenities, including good roads, clean drinking water, street lighting, sanitation and an efficient drainage system.

Jain called for strict action by the Water Supply Department and urged the commissioner to instruct Executive Engineer Sandeep Patanwar and his team to find a permanent solution to the problem. He also alleged that negligence by valve operators, possibly with the involvement of water department officials, was affecting the timely opening of valves and preventing residents from receiving water as scheduled. These allegations could not be independently verified.

Warning of an agitation if the issue remains unresolved, Jain said residents would be compelled to launch a large-scale public protest unless regular water supply was restored.

Meanwhile, Patanwar said the city was currently facing water cuts, due to which the affected areas were receiving water on alternate days. He explained that the localities were situated at the far end of the distribution network, resulting in low water pressure. He added that the municipal corporation was arranging water tankers to address the shortage.

The immediate challenge for the civic administration is to ensure equitable distribution, address complaints of irregular supply and provide lasting relief to residents of Wards 5 and 6.

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