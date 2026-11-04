Bhiwandi Water Crisis: BNCMC Files Police Cases Against 85 Illegal Users, Plans Measures To Improve Supply Across 28 Zones

BNCMC has intensified its crackdown on illegal water connections while introducing measures to strengthen Bhiwandi's water supply network | File Photo (Representational Image)

Bhiwandi, November 4, 2026: With water scarcity posing a growing challenge, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has rolled out a multi-pronged action plan to curb water wastage, prevent illegal consumption and improve distribution across the city.

As part of its crackdown on unauthorised connections, the civic body has registered police cases against 85 illegal water users, while simultaneously working to revive dormant water sources and strengthen its supply network.

According to BNCMC Executive Engineer Sandip Patnawar of the civic body's Water Supply Department, special teams have been deployed across all five ward committees to identify and repair leakages in water pipelines.

The teams have been instructed to prevent wastage from damaged pipelines and respond promptly to complaints to minimise losses in the distribution network.

The crackdown on illegal water connections is also being intensified. Following surveys in different parts of the city, police cases have been registered against 85 unauthorised consumers.

The civic administration has made it clear that enforcement action will continue against those found stealing or illegally drawing municipal water.

The department is also scrutinising water consumption at commercial establishments, including water bottling plants, service centres and dyeing and sizing units.

Notices have been served on 48 service centre operators, while cases have been registered against 15 unauthorised water consumers. Further action will be taken after examining their water usage and compliance with applicable regulations.

1,629 Borewells Operational, 57 Public Wells In Use

As part of efforts to tap existing water resources, the civic body has assessed the condition of borewells and public wells across the city. Of the 2,070 borewells identified, 1,629 are currently operational. Similarly, only 57 of the city's 120 public wells are in use. The administration plans to repair and restore the defunct sources to supplement the existing water supply.

11 Tankers Supplying Water Free Of Cost

To provide relief to areas facing shortages, the civic body is currently supplying free water through 11 tankers comprising four municipal and seven privately operated vehicles. With water demand expected to rise amid deficient rainfall, the administration is also considering hiring additional private tankers to ensure uninterrupted supplies to affected localities.

New Valves Planned Across 28 Zones

To address disparities in water distribution, the civic body has initiated the process of installing new valves across the city's 28 main water supply zones. A fixed supply schedule will be introduced for each zone to ensure more equitable distribution and prevent some localities from receiving disproportionately higher supplies than others.

The administration is also planning to reuse treated water from its sewage treatment plants for gardening, construction activities and industrial purposes. The initiative is aimed at reducing the use of potable water for non-drinking purposes and conserving available resources.

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To ensure effective implementation, special monitoring teams have been formed at the ward level. Officials have been directed to submit daily reports on repair work, enforcement drives and other measures to senior authorities.

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