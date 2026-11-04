Bhiwandi ASHA Workers Protest Outside BNCMC Headquarters Over ₹1,000 Diwali Bonus, Demand ₹5,000

ASHA workers wearing black bands protest outside BNCMC headquarters over the ₹1,000 Diwali ex-gratia grant | File Photo

Bhiwandi, November 4, 2026: Discontent is brewing among ASHA workers in Bhiwandi after the municipal administration announced a Diwali ex-gratia grant of just Rs 1,000, triggering protests outside the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) headquarters.

Demanding a five-fold increase to Rs 5,000, the workers staged a demonstration wearing black bands on their heads and raising slogans against the civic administration.

ASHA Workers Protest Disparity In Diwali Bonus

The protest highlighted the disparity in festive benefits offered to ASHA workers across different municipal corporations. According to the protesters, ASHA workers in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and several other municipal corporations are receiving Rs 5,000 as a Diwali bonus, whereas their counterparts in Bhiwandi have been offered only Rs 1,000.

The BNCMC operates 20 primary healthcare centres across the city, where a total of 396 ASHA workers are engaged in grassroots healthcare services. These workers play an important role in connecting communities with public health facilities and supporting various health-related programmes.

Workers Demand Rs 5,000 Ex-Gratia Grant

The protesting workers said they had been seeking a Rs 5,000 sanugrah anudan (ex-gratia grant) for the past three years, but their demand had repeatedly gone unaddressed.

They expressed displeasure over what they described as the civic administration's indifferent approach, questioning why Bhiwandi's ASHA workers were being treated differently from those working under other civic bodies.

Calling the Rs 1,000 grant inadequate and unfair, the workers said their contribution to the city's healthcare system should be recognised through a more reasonable festive benefit.

They maintained that the amount announced by the administration did not reflect the work and responsibilities shouldered by them throughout the year.

Workers Threaten To Continue Agitation

The protesters issued a clear warning that they would continue their work-stoppage agitation until the municipal corporation agrees to provide the demanded Rs 5,000 Diwali grant.

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The agitation has put the BNCMC administration under pressure, with ASHA workers awaiting a favourable decision on their long-pending demand.

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