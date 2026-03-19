Bhiwandi Tragedy: Massive Fire Guts 17 Furniture Shops In Kasheli, Heavy Losses Reported | VIDEO

Seventeen furniture shops destroyed in a major fire at Kasheli market in Bhiwandi, causing significant financial losses | File Photo

Bhiwandi, March 19: A major fire incident was reported on Thursday morning at the Chamunda Complex, a roadside furniture market located near Kasheli creek along the Bhiwandi–Thane Road. The fire broke out at around 11 am and quickly escalated, engulfing multiple shops within minutes due to the highly combustible nature of the materials stored inside.

Fire spreads rapidly through market

According to initial reports, the blaze is suspected to have originated in one of the ground-floor shops. Within a short span, the flames spread rapidly to adjacent units, fuelled by wooden furniture, foam, and other flammable items.

The market, which consists of closely packed structures, made it easier for the fire to travel both vertically and horizontally.

VIDEO | Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: Fire engulfs furniture market, several shops gutted. Fire brigade at the spot. More details are awaited.#Fire #MaharashtraNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/87WU2v4Gq4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 19, 2026

Seventeen shops gutted, metro structure affected

The impact of the fire was severe, with a total of 17 shops completely gutted, nine located on the ground floor and eight on the upper roadside level. The proximity of the shops to an under-construction metro line added to the intensity of the situation, as even the nearby metro pillars were visibly blackened by the heat and smoke.

Firefighting operation lasts several hours

Upon receiving information, fire brigade teams from Bhiwandi and Thane were immediately dispatched to the spot. A total of three fire engines—two from Bhiwandi Fire Brigade and one from Thane—were involved in the firefighting operation.

Fire personnel worked tirelessly for nearly two hours to bring the flames under control. However, complete dousing and cooling operations continued for approximately five hours, officials confirmed.

Traders suffer heavy losses

During the chaos, several shopkeepers, along with their workers, made desperate attempts to save their goods. They managed to shift some finished furniture items onto the road, preventing total loss in a few cases. Despite these efforts, a large portion of the inventory was destroyed, leading to heavy economic losses for traders.

No casualties reported, probe underway

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident. Authorities have cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. Preliminary suspicion points towards an electrical short circuit, although officials have not confirmed this yet.

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Safety concerns raised

The incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of unauthorised or densely packed commercial setups lacking adequate fire safety measures. Local authorities are expected to review safety compliance in similar markets to prevent such incidents in the future.

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