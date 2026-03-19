Massive Fire Breaks Out In Bhiwandi, Furniture Shops Destroyed; Firefighters Rush To Contain Blaze |

A massive fire broke out at a furniture market in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, on Thursday morning, gutting several shops and triggering panic in the area. The blaze was reported from a warehouse located inside the Chamunda Complex near Kasheli Bridge, a busy commercial stretch known for furniture storage and trade.

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According to information shared by PTI on X, flames quickly spread across the premises, fuelled by highly flammable materials stored inside the warehouse.

Incident reported around late morning

Officials from the Regional Disaster Management Cell said the fire was reported at approximately 11:30 am. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the site, drawing the attention of nearby residents and traders.

The warehouse, primarily used for storing furniture, bore the brunt of the damage. Several adjoining units were also affected as the fire intensified before emergency teams could fully contain it.

Firefighting teams rush to the spot

Firefighting operations were launched immediately after the incident was reported. Personnel from the local fire department reached the spot with two fire engines, while the Thane Fire Department deployed a jumbo water tanker to assist in dousing the flames.

Officials confirmed that teams are actively working to bring the situation under control. Efforts are ongoing to prevent the fire from spreading further within the complex.

No injuries reported so far

Authorities have stated that, as of now, no injuries or casualties have been reported. However, significant damage to property is feared, given the scale of the blaze and the nature of goods stored in the affected units.

The Bhiwandi Fire Control Centre continues to monitor the situation closely, with multiple teams engaged in containment efforts.

Cause yet to be determined

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage. Officials have said that further details will emerge once the situation is fully under control and a preliminary assessment is carried out.

Meanwhile, local authorities have urged residents to avoid the area to ensure smooth emergency operations.