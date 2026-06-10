Bhiwandi Tragedy: 4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Open Drain In Azmi Nagar; Police Probe Underway

Police investigate the death of a four-year-old girl after she was found in a drain in Bhiwandi's Azmi Nagar area | File Photo

Bhiwandi, June 10, 2026: A tragic incident in Bhiwandi's Azmi Nagar Nala Par area on Wednesday claimed the life of a four-year-old girl after she allegedly fell into an open municipal drain while playing near her residence.

The heartbreaking death has left the family devastated and has once again raised serious concerns about the dangers posed by uncovered drains in densely populated residential localities.

Discovery Of The Child’s Body

According to police officials, local children spotted a child's body floating in a drain in the Azmi Nagar Nala Par area on Wednesday afternoon and immediately alerted residents. The information was subsequently conveyed to the Bhoiwada Police, who rushed to the spot along with local volunteers and initiated a rescue operation.

The body was retrieved from the drain and sent to the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital for post-mortem examination. The sudden discovery sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood, with grieving relatives and residents gathering at the scene.

Circumstances Leading To The Tragedy

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the child had reportedly wandered out of the house while playing during the morning hours. Her mother had gone to work, while her elder siblings were at home and her father was asleep. Investigators suspect that the child may have reached the edge of the nearby open drain and accidentally slipped into the flowing water.

Police believe the child was carried away by the current before her body became lodged at a point further downstream, where it was eventually noticed by local children.

Investigation And Police Response

Senior police officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Dr Pawan Bansode, Assistant Commissioner of Police (West Division), and officials from Bhoiwada Police Station, visited the hospital and supervised the initial stages of the investigation.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, DCP Dr Pawan Bansode said that the police are examining all possible angles and awaiting the post-mortem report before drawing any conclusions regarding the exact cause of death.

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"At present, the investigation is underway from all angles. The exact cause of death will be established after the post-mortem report is received," Bansode said.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and further investigations are in progress.

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