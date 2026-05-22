Bhiwandi Drain Cleaning Tragedy: Worker Dies During Desilting Operation, BNMC And Contractor Under Fire Over Safety Lapses

A drain cleaning worker lost his life in Bhiwandi as residents accused civic authorities and the contractor of ignoring mandatory safety measures | File Photo

Bhiwandi, May 22: The death of a labourer during a drain cleaning operation in Bhiwandi has triggered outrage against the civic administration and the private contractor involved, exposing glaring violations of worker safety norms and raising serious concerns over the functioning of the civic body’s pre-monsoon desilting drive.

The deceased labourer has been identified as Subhash Navshah Dighe, a resident of the Meet Pada area in Bhiwandi. The tragic incident occurred in the Pirani Pada locality under Ward No. 14 of Prabhag Samiti No. 2 of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC), where drain cleaning work was underway ahead of the monsoon season.

According to information gathered from local sources, workers had resumed work after their afternoon lunch break when, after some time, one of the labourers was found missing. A frantic search was launched by fellow workers, following which Dighe was discovered unconscious inside the drain.

Co-workers reportedly pulled him out by wrapping him in cloth and immediately rushed him to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Safety violations alleged

The incident sparked anger among local residents, who accused the municipal administration and contractor of gross negligence and endangering workers’ lives by forcing them to enter hazardous drains without mandatory safety arrangements.

Eyewitnesses and local citizens alleged that no protective equipment or emergency support systems were available at the site during the operation. There was allegedly no gas detection mechanism, oxygen support, protective gear, rescue team, or medical emergency setup despite the dangerous nature of the work.

Residents alleged that labourers were “sent directly into a death trap” while officials remained focused only on showing progress of the desilting campaign on paper.

Sources associated with the operation claimed that the labourers engaged in the drain cleaning work were hired on a daily wage basis and paid around Rs 700 per day. The incident has reignited debate over the exploitation of contractual labourers engaged in high-risk civic work under unsafe conditions.

Contractor and civic body questioned

The role of the contractor handling the drain cleaning operation, identified as Kharat Construction Company, has also come under scrutiny. Locals alleged that the contractor ignored basic safety protocols and deployed workers into the drain without protective measures, ultimately leading to the fatal incident.

Citizens questioned the functioning of the annual pre-monsoon desilting exercise, pointing out that crores of rupees are spent every year on drain cleaning projects, yet neither visible improvement in sanitation standards nor adequate worker protection is ensured on the ground.

Many residents alleged that after every such tragedy, authorities merely issue formal statements and attempt to suppress the matter without initiating strict action against responsible officials or contractors.

Meanwhile, BNMC Health Department Chief Faisal Tatli said that he had visited the site and preliminary information suggested that the deceased labourer was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, which may have contributed to his death.

Demand for inquiry

However, the statement has triggered fresh controversy, with local residents accusing authorities of attempting to shift blame onto the deceased worker instead of addressing the absence of mandatory safety arrangements at the site.

Residents argued that rather than understanding the harsh and hazardous working conditions faced by drain cleaning labourers, efforts were being made to shield the contractor company from accountability.

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Former corporator Matloob Khan strongly criticised both the municipal administration and the contractor over the incident. Condemning what he termed as “criminal negligence,” Khan stated that the labourer lost his life due to the irresponsibility of civic officials and the contractor executing the work.

He demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident and called for strict action against all officials and contractor representatives found responsible for negligence in the case.

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