 Bhiwandi Tragedy: 24-Year-Old Biker Killed While Saving Mother And Child Near Anjur Phata, Residents Allege Civic Negligence
A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a dumper allegedly ran over his bike near Anjur Phata in Bhiwandi. Residents blamed civic negligence and road encroachments for the fatal accident, demanding strict action and immediate clearance of illegal structures.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 02:02 AM IST
article-image
A 24-year-old motorcyclist died after a dumper allegedly ran over his bike near Anjur Phata in Bhiwandi, triggering protests over road encroachments | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Feb 26: A 24-year-old motorcyclist lost his life in a tragic accident near Anjur Phata in Bhiwandi on Thursday evening, raising serious concerns over alleged civic negligence and road encroachments in the area.

Accident near Jain temple

The deceased has been identified as Bhargav Patil (24), a resident of Kharbav. The accident occurred in front of a Jain temple when a speeding dumper allegedly ran over Patil’s two-wheeler.

According to preliminary information, Patil attempted to save a woman and a child who were crossing the road when the heavy vehicle lost control and crushed him. He died on the spot.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, and the footage has since surfaced, showing the horrifying sequence of events.

Residents blame encroachments

Local residents alleged that rampant encroachments along the stretch have narrowed the road, creating a bottleneck and increasing the risk of accidents. They blamed the civic administration for failing to clear illegal structures and regulate heavy vehicular movement in the busy area.

“This is not just an accident; it is the result of the municipal corporation’s negligence. Encroachments have reduced the usable road space, and no strict action has been taken despite repeated complaints,” a local shopkeeper said.

Police action and probe

Police from Narpoli Police Station rushed to the spot, conducted a panchnama, and sent the body to the Government Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem. A case is being registered against the dumper driver, and further investigation is underway.

The tragic death has sparked outrage among residents, who are demanding immediate removal of road encroachments and stricter enforcement to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

